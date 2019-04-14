Washington ran its softball winning streak to 13 games, 12 in the Pac-12, with a 6-0 whitewash of Arizona State at home Sunday.

Morganne Flores had two homers and three RBI for the Huskies (35-6, 12-3 Pac-12), who swept the three-game series from the Sun Devils (25-17, 5-10). Madison Huskey had two hits, one a homer, and two RBI and Sis Bates added two hits for the winners.

Gabbie Plain went the distance, allowing three hits in seven innings and striking out 11.

SOCCER

• Reign FC forward Jodie Taylor had a chance with a penalty kick four minutes into second-half stoppage time, but Houston keeper Jane Campbell made the save for a 1-1 tie. Darian Jenkins scored the Reign goal in the 58th minute to tie the road match.

GYMNASTICS

• Seattle Pacific’s Darian Burns took second in two individual events Sunday at the USA Gymnastics Collegiate Championships after earning the all-around title Friday. In the vault, she posted a 9.775 for second and was in a four-way tie for second in the floor exercise at 9.875. She also tied for sixth in the uneven bars at 9.750.

BASEBALL

• Washington’s Josh Burgmann started the game having not allowed a home run all season. Stanford’s Kyle Stowers took care of that on the first pitch from Burgmann as the Cardinal (24-5, 10-2 Pac-12) won 6-1 at home. Nick Roberts was 2 for 4 with a double for the Huskies (15-15, 5-10).

• A single by Collin Montez in the 10th inning was followed by an error and two wild pitches as Washington State (8-25, 1-11 Pac-12) scored its first Pac-12 victory of the year, 8-7 over visiting Oregon (21-13, 7-5). Montez had three hits for WSU, as did Dillon Plew. WSU was up 7-3 with two outs in the ninth when Oregon’s Spencer Steer hit a grand slam to tie the game.

• Guthrie Morrison delivered the winning single in the 11th inning as Gonzaga (17-14, 10-5 West Coast Conference) swept host Portland (20-17, 2-13) with a 4-3 victory. Troy Johnston went 4 for 5 with an RBI for the Zags.

TENNIS

• Washington’s women (17-3, 7-2 Pac-12) dropped a 4-1 decision against visiting UCLA (15-6, 7-2). Sedona Gallagher won for the Huskies at No. 4 singles.