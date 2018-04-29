Braiden Jones scored on a wild pitch to give Washington a 6-5 win in the rubber match of the Pac-12 series.

The Washington baseball team made a major rally to beat Washington State 6-5 Sunday in the rubber match of their Pac-12 series at Husky Ballpark.

The Cougars (14-23, 6-12 Pac-12) and Huskies (20-19, 11-7) played a doubleheader as Saturday’s game was rained out.

The Cougars won the opener 4-1. Blake Canton’s two-run homer was the big hit for the Cougars.

In the nightcap, the Huskies, down 5-1, scored five runs over the final two innings.

In the ninth, Christian Jones hit a two-run homer, and Braiden Ward had an RBI single to tie the score.

Ward scored on a wild pitch to hand the Huskies the win.

“They pitched us really well for 17 innings,” said Lindsay Meggs, who earned his 250th win as UW coach. “But like I told our guys, sometimes we’re not going to win every inning.”

More baseball

• Seattle U (29-12, 10-5 WAC) earned its fourth consecutive series win by beating CSU Bakersfield 10-4 in Bellevue. Jake Cosgrove went 2 for 4, homered and drove in five for Seattle U.

• Gonzaga (22-19, 12-9 WCC) hit four home runs to beat Loyola Marymount 11-1 in Spokane and win the three-game series.

Rowing

• Seattle Pacific was second in the women’s novice eight and took sixth in the varsity eights at the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association championships in Gold River, Calif.