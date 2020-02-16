CLEARWATER, Fla. — Down two runs going into the sixth inning, the top-ranked Washington softball team scored single runs in the sixth and seventh, and then blew the game open with six runs in the first extra inning to topple No. 17 Texas Tech 11-5.

The victory Sunday in the St. Pete Clearwater Invitational gives the Huskies a 10-1 record while the Red Raiders fall to 7-3.

Livy Schiele had a run-scoring single in the sixth for UW to close the gap to 5-4.

In the seventh, Sami Reynolds tripled and then scored on a grounder to tie the score and force extra innings.

In the eighth, Kelley Lynch had a homer for UW while Morganne Flores and Baylee Klingler had two-run singles.

Seawolves fall 28-22

Old Glory D.C. scored the final 12 points of the match to post a 28-22 victory in Major League Rugby in Washington D.C.

In the second half, Riekert Hattingh scored Seattle’s sole try of the match. Brock Staller’s fifth strike of the game put the Seawolves up 19-13. Later, another strike by Staller put Seattle up 22-16, but that was all the Seawolves (0-2) could muster as Old Glory improved to 3-1.

NOTES

• Washington (1-2) scored two runs in the top of the ninth, the second one unearned, on a pair of fielder’s choices for a comeback 4-3 victory over host Loyola Marymount (2-1). Michael Petrie had a double and an RBI for the winners.

• Kyle Manzardo and Garrett Gouldsmith each had two hits for Washington State, but the visiting Cougars (1-2) fell 7-2 at Cal State Bakersfield (2-1).

• Jack Machtolf had a double and a single for Gonzaga (1-2), which dropped a 5-1 decision to Oregon State (2-1) in Surprise, Ariz.

• Creighton scored two runs in the top of the ninth for a 5-4 victory over Seattle University at Bannerwood Park for a 2-1 edge in the season-opening series for both teams. Julian Kodama had two hits and two RBI for SU.

• Natsuho Arakawa was the only singles winner for the Huskies (8-3) as Washington fell 5-2 at Kansas (3-4) in women’s tennis. Arakawa also won in doubles.

• Darian Burns won the vault (9.825) and the bars (9.8) and tied for first in the floor exercise (9.825) for Seattle Pacific in a four-way gymnastics meet in St. Charles, Mo. Lindenwood won the team title with 194.475 points with SPU second at 191.425.