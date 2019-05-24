Same formula, same result.

Senior pitcher Taran Alvelo got the second-ranked Huskies started against Kentucky and sophomore Gabbie Plain finished them off.

With the stakes much higher this time, the two combined on a five-hitter, and Morganne Flores hit her fourth homer in three games, leading UW to a 3-0 win over Kentucky on Friday night at Husky Softball Stadium in the opener of the best-of-three super regional.

Washington (49-7) can earn a trip to the College Softball World Series with a win in Saturday night’s game that begins at 7. If Kentucky wins, the teams will play again Sunday.

Three months ago at a tournament in California, the Huskies beat Kentucky 4-2, with Alvelo coming one out from a shutout. When Alvelo got into trouble, Plain got the final out with the potential tying run at the plate.

Plain, who threw a no-hitter Sunday against Mississippi State to win the Seattle Regional, came in much earlier in this game. She entered in the top of the fourth with two outs and runners on first and third, and promptly struck out Mallory Peyton to end the threat and preserve UW’s 2-0 lead.

It didn’t get any easier after that, but Plain kept getting out of trouble unscathed.

Plain escaped another big jam in the fifth inning as the Wildcats had runners on first and second and two outs, with SEC player of the year Abbey Cheek at the plate. Plain got Cheek to ground out to first on a full count.

Then, after Flores gave UW a 3-0 lead with a towering homer to left field, Kentucky put runners on second and third with two outs, and there they stayed as Plain got a pair of ground outs.

Kentucky (36-23) threatened to score in the top of the first when Alex Martens hit a long drive into the gap in left-center field with a runner on first and two outs. But left fielder Sami Reynolds got a great read on the ball and made a nice running catch to end the half-inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Reynolds hit a long sacrifice fly to left field to score Sis Bates, who led off with a double.

The Huskies added a run in the third inning when Amirah Milloy led off with a single to right field that was was booted by the outfielder, allowing the speedy Milloy to get to third. Bates followed with a single to right field to score Milloy.