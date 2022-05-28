SARASOTA, Fla. — All three crews of the Washington women’s rowing team advanced to the NCAA championships grand finals after semifinal races Saturday.

The Huskies, coming into the event ranked No. 8 in the country, join No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 Princeton as the only programs to qualify crews in all three events.

In the varsity eight semifinal Saturday, the Huskies took second in 6 minutes, 23.741 seconds, trailing only Stanford’s 6:22.185 time.

In the semifinal among the second varsity eight crews, the Huskies led much of the 2,000 meters before Texas rallied at the end to win in 6:23.878 to the UW’s second-place time of 6:25.192.

Washington was dominate in its varsity four semifinal, leading wire to wire and winning in 7:09.22 with Texas second in 7:11.37.

The finals in all three categories will be held Sunday.

In the Division II championships Saturday at the same venue, Western Washington finished second in the nation overall. The Vikings took second in the varsity eight and won the varsity four race. This was the fifth runner-up finish for the Vikings to go along with eight national titles in the 20 years of the Division II nationals.

For Seattle Pacific, a fourth-place finish in the varsity four final and a runner-up spot in the petite final for varsity eights gave the Falcons a sixth-place finish in the national team race.

WOMEN’S TRACK

• Anna Gibson of Washington took second place in her 1,500-meter heat at the NCAA West preliminary round to secure a spot in the NCAA championships next month in Eugene, Oregon. Gibson’s time was 4:16.82. UW junior discus thrower Beatrice Asomaning earned her spot in Eugene with a throw of 182 feet, 4 inches, which was the 11th-best mark Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Another Husky to advance in her event was Carley Thomas who had the 10th-best time in the 800 at 2:03.18. For Washington State, Aislinn Overby had the 12th-best mark in the high jump at 5-11¼, and Micaela De Mello had the 12th-best mark in the 100 hurdles in 12.98.

• Vanessa Aniteye of Seattle Pacific broke the school record in the 400 meters in taking sixth at the NCAA Division II championships in Allendale, Michigan. Aniteye, a senior, had broken the school record twice already this spring before her 53.64-second effort Saturday. Also for SPU, Annika Esvelt was 10th in the 5,000 in 16:40.70.

GOLF

• Washington’s RJ Manke, playing as an individual, improved with an even-par 70 in the second round of the NCAA championships and is tied for 28th at 4-over 144 on the 7,289-yard Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

BASEBALL

• Charlie Welch had two homers, a double and four RBI in pacing Everett (18-24) to a 12-5 victory over host Spokane (24-18). Cole Barr added two doubles and three RBI for the winners, who had 15 hits in all.

• The Tacoma Rainiers’ game Saturday night at home against Las Vegas was postponed because of rain and will be made up in August on a date still to be determined.