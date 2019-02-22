Taran Alvelo was the winning pitcher against the Wildcats, not allowing a Kentucky hit until the fourth inning. She struck out nine and gave up just five hits.

CATHEDRAL, Calif. — Washington’s softball team recorded a pair of 4-2 victories Friday to kick off the Mary Nutter Classic and improve to 10-1 on the year.

In their opener, the Huskies topped Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (2-6) and then the fifth-ranked UW team put away 16th-ranked Kentucky (6-6).

Taran Alvelo was the winning pitcher against the Wildcats, not allowing a Kentucky hit until the fourth inning. She struck out nine and gave up just five hits.

Sami Reynolds had a single and a double for the Huskies while Taryn Atlee, Sis Bates and Kaija Gibson each had two hits.

Against the Mustangs, Pat Moore was the winning pitcher. She didn’t allow any earned runs in her 41/3 innings. She allowed just three hits. Gabbie Plain faced nine batters and struck out seven to earn the victory in relief.

SilentRain Espinoza had two hits for the winners.

WHL

• Jarret Tyszka scored 2:24 into overtime as Seattle posted an upset, beating host Everett 3-2. Andrej Kukuca also scored for the Thunderbirds (24-28-5-1) and had an assist on the winning goal. Nolan Volcan had the other goal for Seattle. Wyatte Wylie and Jalen Price had the goals for the Silvertips (41-15-1-2).

INDOOR TRACK

• The USC women were the first-day leaders with Washington close behind after seven events of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation meet in Seattle. The Trojans had 31 points with UW in third at 28 points. Chanel Brisett was a winner for the Trojans, taking the 60-meter dash in 7.42 seconds. For the men, after six events UCLA leads with 43 points with Washington State eighth with 12 points and Washington 10th with nine points.

BASEBALL

• Seattle University split a doubleheader with Omaha. The Redhawks (2-3) won the first game at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue 12-0 before losing the nightcap 3-2 to the Mavericks (2-3). Jake Prizina threw shutout ball for five innings in the opener, allowing just one hit and striking out five. Chase Wells, Kyle Sherick, Justin Mazzone and Julian Kodama each had homers for SU in the opener.

• Washington State (1-5) left nine men on base and saw a couple of late rallies come up short in losing 4-2 to host Santa Clara (1-4).

• Gonzaga and host Cal State Northridge were tied 8-8 after 12 innings when the game was suspended because of darkness. The game will conclude Saturday. Friday, Ryan Sullivan homered for the Zags (1-3) in the top of the 11th before the Matadors (2-2) tied it again.

• Washington’s game with Northern Colorado in Phoenix was postponed because of rain. The Huskies (2-2) and Bears (0-4) will play a doubleheader Saturday.

GYMNASTICS

• With her career high in the vault, Seattle Pacific’s Darian Burns won the all-around as the Falcons posted a 192.375-192.175 home victory over Sacramento State. Burns had a 9.825 score on the vault and won the all-around at 38.600. She also took the floor exercise at 9.850 and was second in the uneven bars.

TENNIS

• Washington State women swept visiting Seattle University 7-0 for an 10-1 record on the season. Seattle U dropped to 4-5. Freshman Hikaru Sato was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Hannah Gianan at No. 1 singles.