The UW defense sacked the Bothell High product seven times in his return to the Northwest.

Twenty-five years ago, former USC quarterback Todd Marinovich famously said: “All I saw was purple,” following a 31-0 defeat against Washington that has become a treasured footnote in UW football history.

Ross Bowers must have been thinking something similar on a cold and damp Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

In a turn-back-the-clock performance, the No. 6 Washington Huskies relentlessly tormented the California Golden Bears quarterback and transformed what had been an anticipated homecoming for the former Bothell High star into a forgettable and humbling 38-7 defeat.

Decked in purple from cleats to helmets, the Huskies smothered Bowers all night and sacked him seven times. UW finished with eight sacks, which ties for the fourth highest in school history and the most since 2014.

“It’s definitely a problem we have to address,” Cal junior offensive tackle Patrick Mekari said. “We take it upon ourselves to fix that. We know that’s not acceptable.”

The Golden Bears entered the game with 15 sacks — the third most in the Pac-12 — and they had difficulty providing time for Bowers against UW’s three-man front led by defensive tackles Vita Vea and Greg Gaines.

Seven Huskies recorded a sack, including outside linebacker Tevis Bartlett who had a team-high two.

Bowers, who led Bothell to a 14-0 season and the 2014 Class 4A state championship, completed 11 of 18 passes for a career-low 80 yards.

However, just two of his passes were caught by receivers. He had most of his success throwing to running back Patrick Laird (5 catches and 28 yards) on short routes for minimal gains.

“Ross needs to play better,” said coach Justin Wilcox, UW’s defensive coordinator from 2012-13. “There were some things that showed up tonight that he could have done much better. Then we’ll see on the tape; that will paint the clearest picture, but Ross has to continue to play better.”

The same can be said for virtually everybody who suited up for California.

The Huskies held the Golden Bears to minus-40 yards rushing, which is the third fewest ever by a UW opponent.

Cal, which dropped its third straight game and fell to 3-3 and 0-3 in the Pac-12, finished with just 93 total yards on offense while Washington had 377.

“Washington is a heckuva team,” Wilcox said. “If we’re playing at our absolute best and playing at our potential — at our max potential — can we beat that team?

“I don’t know. That’s a really good football team. I think we have a chance. But when you go out and play like that, you don’t give yourself a chance. That’s what stings.”

It’s a quick turnaround for Cal, which hosts No. 11 Washington State on Friday.

“We’re going to find out more about our team in the next 48 hours than at any other point since I’ve been here,” Wilcox said. “It stings. If it doesn’t really pain you in moments like this, then you shouldn’t be on the team.”