It was six hours and 14 innings of pure, unadulterated tension Sunday at Husky Softball Stadium. And then, at the end, nothing but heartache for Washington — followed by a release of emotion as one of the greatest careers in Husky history came to an end.

Going in, the Huskies had no margin for error, and eventually, the Texas Longhorns didn’t either. With the regional title on the line, the two teams battled down to the wire, waiting for the break, or breakdown, that would prove decisive.

The first moments of truth finally occurred in the fifth inning of the second game, a frustrating turn of events for the Huskies that will long eat away at them. And when it had all settled out — two crucial calls that went against the Huskies, and a rise-to-the-moment blast by the Longhorns — it spelled the beginning of doom for Washington’s season.

The Huskies fell 3-2 after pulling out a 2-1 victory in the opener. They needed a sweep to prolong their season and came agonizingly close to pulling it off.

The most poignant moment of the night occurred in the sixth, when Huskies coach Heather Tarr went out to pull her tiring pitcher, Gabbie Plain, with two outs and two on, after a valiant night in the circle. Tarr and Plain embraced, teammates silently wept on the field, and the crowd stood to salute the pitcher who has been a cornerstone of Husky success for five years as she made her final walk to the dugout.

Advertising

Meeting the media after the game, Tarr couldn’t hold back her tears as she addressed what Plain, a two-time All-American from Australia, has meant to the program.

“We were really lucky to find her and have her here. She’s been one of the coolest people I’ve ever coached. Smart, loves the game, doesn’t make things bigger than they are. She’s somebody that we can look up to, just in how to approach everything she does. She’s super meticulous, she’s detail oriented. She cares about people, she cares about humans. I think anytime you can have someone from a different culture, it’s a benefit.

“We were able to go to Australia with her, see her hometown, meet her dog. Know her grandparents, know her parents. I think we’ve had a long, long, good relationship. And, you know, it’s sad to see it end. And when we took her out, that was the last time I get to coach her. And, sorry, it’s a lot of emotions, because we’ve been through a lot together. We were in Tokyo together; we’re in all these things together. It’s just when it’s done, it’s done. And that’s why college athletics are so cool. Because in the end, there’s an expiration.”

And for the Huskies’ 2022 season, there was an expiration as well. Not that the Huskies went down easily, rallying to score two in the bottom of the seventh and bringing the go-ahead run to the plate. Baylee Klingler, with 24 home runs, was on deck when the game ended with a strikeout by Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini, who threw every pitch for the Longhorns.

This wasn’t the way it was supposed to end for UW. The Huskies have been used to prevailing on their diamond in the postseason, a dazzling run of success that had included a trip to the Super Regional every contested year since 2015. As Tarr said earlier in the week, “I know we’ve made it look really easy. There’s a lot of decals on our outfield wall (signifying their postseason accomplishments).”

But in her next breath, Tarr had clarified that it was anything but easy.

Advertising

“They’re not walks in the park,’’ she said. “They’re stressful environments.”

Which brings us back to Sunday when the Huskies, for the second year in a row, needed two wins to advance to Super Regionals after a stumble against Texas on Saturday. They got the first one, a 2-1 victory that wasn’t sealed until Madi Huskey’s two-run home run in the sixth inning. Plain made it stand up, and went right back out in Game 2.

It was just the second time in her career Plain had pitched two games in one day; the only other one was in the Regional final a year ago, when the Huskies beat Michigan twice on Sunday to advance to the Super Regionals.

“I was definitely very tired at the end, running on just pure adrenaline at that stage,’’ Plain said. “But I think that just knowing that it could be the last game, I wanted to give everything that I could to the girls. That was pretty much what got me through it.”

Their chances for a repeat of last year expired in a maddening fifth that had the Huskies trotting off the field after seemingly retiring the Longhorns in order to preserve a scoreless tie. But on the would-be third out, Plain was called for an illegal pitch. The Huskies were forced to go back onto the field, and Janae Jefferson, who had flied out to left on the fateful pitch, returned to the batter’s box.

Advertising

And this time she singled — and immediately took off for second on a steal attempt. The throw appeared to beat Jefferson, but the umpire ruled her safe, a call that stood even after the Huskies appealed.

If Huskies fans had an ominous feeling at this point, it was warranted. After a walk, Plain went 0-2 on Bella Dayton, who had provided the Longhorn’s only run in the first game on a home run. One more strike would have ended this threat, but Dayton blasted a drive to the wall in center that scored both runs and provided what turned out to be Texas’ margin of victory.

It was obviously a frustrating call for the Huskies considering that Plain had already been through nearly 12 innings and more than 100 pitches.

“It must have been pretty egregious for it to be called at that moment in time,’’ Tarr said. “But that’s not the reason why we didn’t score runs to win the game, you know. Obviously, tough situation to be in, to extend the inning — a couple of times. But we’re tough enough to handle that. And we never place blame.”

Plain would give up a home run in the seventh before departing — for the final time, as it turned out. As she walked off, she spotted her father right above the Husky dugout.

“I remember looking up into the stands, and my dad gave me a little thumbs up, like a ‘good job’ sort of thing,’’ she said. “So I knew I’d done everything that I could.”

Sponsored

The emotion hit her, she said, when she and Tarr “hugged it out” on the mound.

“That definitely got me going a little bit. Especially with Jadelyn (Allchin) bawling her eyes out.”

It was a poignant end to a tense, bittersweet day for the Huskies.