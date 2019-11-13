Washington women’s soccer coach Lesle Gallimore was named the Pac-12 coach of the year for the second time in her career.

Gallimore led the Huskies, picked 10th in the preseason poll, to a third-place finish in the conference with a 7-4 record and UW (11-6-2 overall) opens the NCAA tournament this Saturday at 6 p.m. at home against Seattle University (12-7-2).

For UW, Summer Yates was named to the Pac-12 second team and Kaylene Pang to the third team.

It’s been two decades between coach of the year awards for Gallimore, who earned the distinction after winning the conference title in 2000. The seven Pac-12 victories for UW this season were the second most in program history.

Gallimore already has announced this is her last season coaching at UW.

Yates, a sophomore, led UW with 22 points. Pang, a junior, played every minute of every game for UW.

For Washington State, senior Morgan Weaver was a second-team selection and Brianna Alger, Averie Collings and Ella Dederick were third-team choices. MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson was named to the all-freshman team. The Cougs (12-6-1) open the NCAAs Friday at home against Memphis.

MORE SOCCER

• Chloe Gellhaus of Seattle Pacific was named the freshman of the year in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Gellhaus has six goals and one assist. Gellhaus was named to the All-GNAC first team, as were teammates Sophia Chilczuk and Asia Cayetano.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

• Eastern Washington (2-1) picked the wrong night to have a poor shooting game, and dropped an 82-60 road decision against Saint Louis (3-0). The Eagles shot just 30%, while the Billikens hit 57%. Hasahn French hit nine of 11 shots and scored 19 points for the winners. Kim Aiken Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles. Jacob Davison, the Eagles’ leading scorer at 20 points a game, made just one of six attempts.

HORSE RACING

• Emerald Downs in Auburn announced its opening day of racing will be Saturday, April 18, 2020, and the 63-day meeting will end Sunday, Sept. 20. It will be the 25th year of racing at Emerald Downs. Championship Sunday, featuring four stakes races including the 85th Longacres Mile, is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9.

GOLF

• Four players representing Washington Golf were named players of the year by the Pacific Northwest Golf Association. Ian Siebers of Bellevue was named the top junior boy and Gihoe Seo of Mercer Island the top junior girl. Also honored were Joe Highsmith of Tacoma Country and Golf Club as the men’s player of the year and Reid Hatley of Hayden Lake, Idaho, as the men’s mid-amateur player of the year.