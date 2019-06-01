OKLAHOMA CITY — Just as Washington seemed to be closing in on its first win at this Women’s College World Series, threatening black clouds started to envelop OGE Energy Field.

It wasn’t long after — at 12:50 Central time — that the game was suspended and fans were instructed to find shelter.

When the game resumes, the Huskies will be batting in the top of the sixth inning with a 3-1 lead.

The biggest moment before the suspension of Saturday’s game came in the bottom of the third inning.

Minnesota had cut Washington’s lead to 2-1 when Carli Brandt, its No. 9 hitter whose average was .161 entering the game, had doubled off the wall. Three hitters later, with runners at first and second and two outs, UW pitcher Gabbie Plain had to face Minnesota’s most dangerous hitter, Hope Brandner.

It was no match. Plain struck out Brandner on three pitches.

Plain cruised through the next two innings and Sis Bates gave her some more cushion with a run-scoring single in the fourth inning.

Morganne Flores got Washington off to a good start, hitting a solo homer to center field in the top of the first inning. It was Flores’ 23rd homer of the season; the rest of the team has 25 combined.

The Gophers gifted UW’s second run in the first when Sami Reynolds reached base on an error and eventually scored on a wild pitch. It set a bad tone for the Gophers (46-14), making their first appearance in the WCWS.