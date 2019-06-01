OKLAHOMA CITY — It was Taran Alvelo to the rescue.

The Washington senior was ready when Husky pitcher Gabbie Plain ran into unexpected trouble in the bottom of the seventh, allowing a pair of runs and leaving the potential tying run at second base.

No sweat. Alvelo struck out MaKenna Partain and Washington stayed alive with a 5-3 victory Saturday afternoon in a game delayed more than three hours by inclement weather.

Partain, Minnesota’s leadoff hitter, leads the Gophers with a .375 average, but she could not catch up to Alvelo’s fastball.

“Clearly, we know how good Partain is,” UW coach Heather Tarr said. “I have all the respect in the world for that athlete, and we had to find a way to close it out.”

Until Minnesota’s late rally, the game’s defining moment seemed to come in the bottom of the third inning — about 4½ hours before the eventual finish.

Minnesota had cut Washington’s lead to 2-1 when Carli Brandt, its No. 9 hitter whose average was .161 entering the game, doubled off the wall. And with runners at first and second and two outs, Plain had to face Minnesota’s most dangerous hitter, Hope Brandner.

It was no match. Plain struck out Brandner on three pitches, and although the game was far from over, it was the Gophers’ best chance until the seventh.

The third-seeded Huskies (51-8) get little time to rest, with another elimination game Saturday night against No. 13 seed Oklahoma State (45-16). Alvelo will likely be the starting pitcher.

The game will start 45 minutes after final out of the elimination game between Alabama and Florida, likely at 6:20 p.m. Pacific time.

Plain allowed the three runs on four hits and three walks, and struck out 10.

“I think I just got a little too far ahead of myself, trying to get to the end of the game,” Plain said. “When Taran came on, I knew she had it. I knew she was going to have my back. I’ve got complete trust in her.”

Morganne Flores got Washington off to a good start, hitting a solo homer to center field in the top of the first inning. It was Flores’ 23rd homer of the season; the rest of the team has 25 combined.

The Gophers gifted another run in the first when Sami Reynolds reached base on an error and scored on a wild pitch. It set a bad tone for the Gophers (46-14), who were making their first appearance in the WCWS and left without a win.

The Huskies got busy as soon as the game restarted, with the first three hitters reaching base and Reynolds hitting a two-run double to right field to give UW a 5-1 lead. Those two runs proved huge.

Plain allowed a single to the first hitter in the seventh inning, then got two quick outs and the end seemed near. But Plain walked the next two hitters, and Brandt hit a bloop double to right, scoring a pair and putting runners at second and third.

“I thought it was a good call to bring in Taran and close the game out,” Tarr said. “It wasn’t the time of the game to mess around. Gabbie probably could have gotten out of it, but the chance she couldn’t you would kick yourself knowing you have someone like Taran Alvelo sitting there waiting to shut the door.”