STANFORD, Calif. — Eighth-ranked Washington put an end to top-ranked Stanford’s 26-match Pac-12 winning streak, shocking the Cardinal on its home court with a 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16 volleyball victory Sunday at Maples Pavilion.

The Huskies were the last Pac-12 team to beat Stanford, doing it Nov. 8, 2017 in Seattle. The last time UW won at Stanford was in 2007.

“What makes it hard (to win at Stanford) is they’re always really good,” said UW coach Keegan Cook. “We’ve been up before, we’ve been up 2-1, gone to fifth sets here, and I just thought the consistent pressure in the fourth game, staying connected to the game plan, we just kept pushing all the way through.”

The Huskies (10-2, 1-1 Pac-12) hit .288 and held defending NCAA champion Stanford (7-2, 1-1) to just .111, its lowest hitting percentage of the season. The Huskies had the advantage in kills (55-43) and blocks (16-9½).

Senior Kara Bajema led the way for UW with 17 kills, hitting .302, with 10 digs and five blocks. Lauren Sanders had nine kills and nine blocks, and Avie Niece hit .636 with seven kills and six blocks. Ella May Powell had 44 assists and 12 digs. Claire Hoffman returned from missing the Pac-12 opener and had 11 kills and eight digs.

Washington was coming off a defeat last Wednesday at Washington State to open Pac-12 play.

“What a response by our group against a really good Stanford team,” Cook said. “Throughout the entire match, whether we were winning or losing … same focus and same communication. I was really impressed with how connected we were to the game plan and to what was going on.”

Shayne McPherson added 13 digs for UW and five assists along with a huge serving run in the third set. Samantha Drechsel had nine kills, hitting .261 with five digs and five blocks.

Kathryn Plummer led Stanford with 14 kills, but was held to a .067 hitting percentage. Audriana Fitzmorris recorded 10 kills and a team-high six blocks for the Cardinal.

REIGN SOCCER

• With a 2-0 victory over Portland at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, the Reign FC secured a spot in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. Jodie Taylor scored in the 27th minute and Bethany Balcer in the 81st minute as the Reign (10-6-7)) took all three matches against the Thorns (11-6-6) this season. Bev Yanez was the player of the match for the Reign. The midfielder took 42 touches and two shots offensively and made one key pass. Defensively, she jammed up the middle of the field, winning four of her five tackles and making six recoveries, two blocks and one clearance. Casey Murphy got the shutout in goal, her sixth of the year.

MEN’S SOCCER

• Ethan Barlow scored in the 81st minute as Washington (8-1) scored a tough 1-0 victory over visiting Portland (4-3-1). Bryce Logan got the shutout for the Huskies, who had a 6-1 edge on shots on goal and a 7-3 edge in corner kicks.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Seattle University (4-6-1) gave up a goal on a free kick at 87:48 and then lost four minutes into overtime on a penalty kick as Cal Poly (3-7-1) was a 2-1 winner at San Luis Obispo, Calif. Leahi Manthei scored for the Redhawks in the 56th minute.