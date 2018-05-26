Taran Alvelo tosses a 3-hit shutout to lift the Huskies to a sweep of Alabama and a second consecutive WCWS berth.
Taylor Van Zee led off the game with a home run, Noelle Hee added a solo blast and Taran Alvelo threw a three-hit shutout to lead the Washington softball team back to the Women’s College World Series with a 6-0 victory over Alabama on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 5-seed Huskies (49-8) advance to Oklahoma City for the second year in a row and the 13th time in program history.
Van Zee, a senior third baseman, had the walk-off hit in the ninth inning of Friday’s opener of the Seattle Super Regional, giving the Huskies a 3-2 victory. She led off Saturday’s game on the second pitch she saw she belted her ninth home run of the season to give the Huskies all the offense they would need.
Alabama, the No. 12 seed, managed just three hits of Alvelo, UW’s junior ace who struck out eight and walked none in seven complete innings.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners' Robinson Cano among latest in long line of Dominican players to violate MLB drug policy
- Mariners acquire reliever Alex Colome, outfielder Denard Span from the Rays WATCH
- Seahawks mailbag: Germain Ifedi's future, the offensive line, and more!
- Give Mariners credit, they earned the right to make a win-now trade | Larry Stone
- King County councilmember opposes $180 million proposal for Safeco Field upkeep, says Mariners should 'pay their own expenses'
First baseman Kirstyn Thomas drove in two runs for the Huskies, who had 13 hits before an overflow crowd at Husky Softball Stadium.
More details to follow.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.