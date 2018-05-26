Taran Alvelo tosses a 3-hit shutout to lift the Huskies to a sweep of Alabama and a second consecutive WCWS berth.

Taylor Van Zee led off the game with a home run, Noelle Hee added a solo blast and Taran Alvelo threw a three-hit shutout to lead the Washington softball team back to the Women’s College World Series with a 6-0 victory over Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 5-seed Huskies (49-8) advance to Oklahoma City for the second year in a row and the 13th time in program history.

Van Zee, a senior third baseman, had the walk-off hit in the ninth inning of Friday’s opener of the Seattle Super Regional, giving the Huskies a 3-2 victory. She led off Saturday’s game on the second pitch she saw she belted her ninth home run of the season to give the Huskies all the offense they would need.

Alabama, the No. 12 seed, managed just three hits of Alvelo, UW’s junior ace who struck out eight and walked none in seven complete innings.

First baseman Kirstyn Thomas drove in two runs for the Huskies, who had 13 hits before an overflow crowd at Husky Softball Stadium.

