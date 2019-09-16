BREMERTON — Washington opened an eight-stroke lead over 14 other teams in its own Husky Invitational men’s college golf tournament, held at Gold Mountain Golf Complex.

The Huskies were 22 under after two rounds. Long Beach State was second at 14 under.

Owen Avrit of the 49ers led with a 67-70 for a 7-under 137. Two Huskies — Noah Woolsey (70-68) and Jan Schneider (66-72) — were in a tie for second.

Seattle University was in eighth, Gonzaga tied for 11th and Washington State 13th in the team race.

WOMEN’S GOLF

• Washington was fourth and host WSU tied for fifth in the Cougar Cup at Palouse Ridge. Oregon State leads at 13 under after two rounds with UW 10 strokes behind and WSU 12 strokes behind. Gonzaga is 13th and Seattle U 14th. Karen Miyamoto (69-70) of UW and Marie Lund-Hansen (70-69) of WSU were in a tie for third, a stroke behind two Beavers.

MEN’S SOCCER

• Seattle Pacific (0-2-1) couldn’t pull off the upset, losing 3-0 to host West Texas A&M (3-0).

WEEKLY HONORS

• Washington outside hitter Kara Bajema was named the Pac-12 offensive volleyball player of the week. The MVP at the Bluejay Invitational had 16 kills in back-to-back games.

• Gonzaga’s Claire Manley was named the women’s cross country athlete of the week in the West Coast Conference after winning the Cougar Classic.

• Natalie Dierickx, out of Inglemoor High, and Jane Barr, from Roosevelt, won weekly honors in the GNAC for Western Washington. Dierickx allowed one goal in two soccer games. Barr took third in the CWU Invitational cross-country race.