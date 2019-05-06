CLE ELUM — Washington is in the hunt, in third place and just four strokes behind the leader after the first round Monday of the NCAA regional for women’s golf at the Tumble Creek Club.

The Huskies posted a 3-under 285, trailing USC’s 281 and Northwestern’s 284 in the field of 18 teams. The top six teams from this 54-hole regional advance to the NCAA championships.

“It was a good start,” said UW coach Mary Lou Mulflur. “We played steady, we didn’t make many mistakes and the ones we did make, we really minimized.”

Having the best start for UW was sophomore Rino Sasaki, who had a 4-under 68 with six birdies on the 6,306-yard, par-72 layout. She is tied for third in the individual race. Wenyung Keh of Washington had a 71 and is tied for 15th.

NOTES

• Washington State (10-33-1) won its second baseball game in as many days, scoring a 9-5 road victory over Gonzaga (25-20). Kyle Manzardo had four hits for the Cougars.

• Deion James, a 6-foot-6 forward from Colorado State, will play basketball at WSU as a graduate transfer. As a junior, James averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.

• Washington’s Taran Alvelo was named the Pac-12 pitcher of the week after going 2-0 with a save in three games. She allowed one earned run and stuck out 18. Sami Reynolds was named the player of the week after hitting .400 with four RBI.