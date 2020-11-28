UW Huskies (2-0)
vs. Utah Utes (0-1)
4:30 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: ABC | Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM
What to watch for when Washington hosts Utah
Washington wants you to think this is a different offense — bigger and more physical under first-year coordinator John Donovan. And maybe that’s true. But now’s the time to prove it. Through two games, the Huskies are averaging 250 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry — which ranks 10th and 21st nationally, respectively. They have a massive offensive line and four relentlessly fresh running backs. But don’t forget, in the 33-28 home defeat last season against Utah, UW managed just 53 rushing yards and 2.4 yards per carry. The Huskies were the less physical team, especially down the stretch. Of course, Dylan Morris will have to do his part. But we’ll see if a bigger, more physical UW offense can bully the Utes.
Pour one out for the canceled Apple Cup
Pour one out for the Apple Cup.
No, really. Let’s all do it. Doesn’t matter what you’re drinking — coffee, tea, an appropriate apple cider, a cup of ice-cold water or something a bit stronger. Tip the glass and make a toast. Let’s salute the 113th rivalry game the state of Washington never got.
