UW Huskies (1-0)
vs. Arizona Wildcats (0-1)
5 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM | Stream: Fox Sports Go
- What to watch for when Washington hosts Arizona on Saturday, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
- A week after being bullied by a bruising running back, UW faces a similar challenge in Arizona’s Gary Brightwell
- Huskies notebook: Could UW football still play a nonconference opponent this season?
Fewer boats, but still beautiful. pic.twitter.com/OIg1AeJSbv— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 21, 2020
UW QB Kevin Thomson, who didn’t dress for last weekend’s game, is on the field early in warm ups. Doesn’t necessarily mean he’s available to play, but worth monitoring.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 21, 2020
If UW wins, should it really matter how?
In his weekly press conference on Monday, UW head coach Jimmy Lake was asked about his offense regularly featuring a fullback — in this case, redshirt sophomore Jack Westover — in the 27-21 win over Oregon State.
“Yeah, isn’t that a pretty thing?” Lake said with a widening smile. “I love it.”
I’m not so sure Husky football fans everywhere agree.
After all, in a world of air-raids and hurry-ups and run-pass options, Washington’s offense last weekend looked downright primitive.
Could next week’s Apple Cup be in jeopardy?
Shortly after arriving at Washington State, Cougars coach Nick Rolovich installed an Apple Cup countdown clock in his home locker room.
That clock might not hit zero until 2021.
On Thursday, less than 24 hours after The Spokesman-Review reported that true freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura had tested positive for COVID-19, Washington State’s road game at Stanford on Saturday was canceled due to the Cougars’ inability to reach the 53-player scholarship requirement.
WSU athletics director Pat Chun told local media on Friday afternoon that nine Cougar players are in the program’s COVID-19 protocol — which could indicate a positive case or contact tracing. He added that four players were placed in the protocol following Friday morning’s testing and zero players were in the protocol when Washington State met Oregon last Saturday.
A week after being bullied by a bruising RB, UW faces a similar challenge
Arizona uses a familiar weapon in a different way.
Last weekend, Washington struggled to stop 5-foot-10, 217-pound Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson — who rushed for 133 yards, 5.8 yards per carry and a touchdown in the Huskies’ 27-21 win.
Meanwhile, Arizona running back Gary Brightwell — a 6-1, 218-pound senior — gashed USC for 112 rushing yards and 5.3 yards per carry, while adding three catches for 20 yards as well. He’s averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his Wildcat career.
On Saturday, the Huskies have a second chance to prove they can bully a bigger back.
What to watch for when Washington hosts Arizona
UW trailed 17-13 at halftime of last season’s game at Arizona, before erupting for 38 second-half points in a 51-27 win. So, who will we see on Saturday: the first-half, or second-half Huskies? Considering the questionable run defenses on both sidelines, expect points-a-plenty. At some point, Morris will have to make a few impressive plays in the passing game to win. It will help to get wide receiver Puka Nacua and tight end Cade Otton more involved in the offense. On the other side, Gunnell is also a legitimate talent who will threaten the Huskies in ways Gebbia couldn’t.
Read more keys to the game and Mike Vorel's prediction here.
