No. 23 UW Huskies (3-0)
vs. Stanford Cardinal (1-2)
1 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: FOX| Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
RelatedUW-Stanford
- What to watch for when UW hosts Stanford, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
- Why QB Dylan Morris’ sneaky mobility is paying dividends for UW
- Huskies Extra with Mike Vorel: Cade Otton, Kyle Pitts and the social media mob
More
UW is on the field warming up. Some guys from the two-deeps that I don't see (though I could be missing them): QB Ethan Garbers, WR Puka Nacua, WR Terrell Bynum, OLB Ryan Bowman, OLB Cooper McDonald, OLB Laiatu Latu. Will update.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
If Nacua and Bynum don't play, figure we'll see a lot more of freshmen Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan today. Would be interesting to see if Austin Osborne gets out there as well.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Live from Husky Stadium for UW-Stanford
I can’t imagine a nicer December day at Husky Stadium pic.twitter.com/xjY16JFDFI— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
Huskies Extra: Cade Otton, Kyle Pitts and the social media mob
You really mustn’t fight the social media mob.
Why? Because that would be a waste of everybody’s time. The mob, after all, cannot be convinced. Not with statistics or anecdotes or a factory line of film. Not with an avalanche of overwhelming evidence. You’d have better luck convincing a hurricane to steer clear of the coast.
After covering FBS football for nine consecutive years, I can say this with certainty. But sometimes, without warning, the mob beats down your door.
Why QB Dylan Morris’ sneaky mobility is paying dividends for UW
Dylan Morris can move.
That fact might not be evidenced by the redshirt freshman’s 40 time, or his relatively modest rushing statistics. Washington’s 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback is not built to beat defenses with 50-yard scrambles.
Which is not to say, however, that he can’t win with his feet.
Take last weekend’s two-minute drive against Utah, for instance. Trailing 21-17 with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter, Morris took a shotgun snap from his own 41-yard line, stepped up in the pocket, then ran to his left — all while keeping his eyes up field. Without stopping, the former Graham-Kapowsin High School standout opened his hips and delivered to a diving Puka Nacua for a 15-yard gain.
What to watch for when No. 23 Washington hosts Stanford on Saturday, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Both of these teams want to run the football, possess the ball and enforce their will. Both want to pummel their opponent into a million broken pieces. Both want to avoid mistakes and physically dominate up front on both sides of the ball. And in Stanford’s 23-13 win over Washington last season, that’s what the Cardinal did. They rushed for 189 yards and 4.4 yards per carry and possessed the ball for 39 of 60 minutes. They forced the Huskies and then-offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan to essentially abandon the run in the second half. This time around, can UW — which managed just 88 rushing yards and 3.4 yards per carry against Utah last week, while surrendering 215 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per rush — be the bully? Can the Huskies run the ball, convert on third down and in the red zone, extend drives and stuff Stanford on the other side? That’s the winning formula.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Former Seahawks kicker Stephen Hauschka announces retirement at age 35
- Nahziah Carter announces he's leaving UW men's basketball team to begin pro career
- What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Giants on Sunday — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
- What to watch for when No. 23 Washington hosts Stanford on Saturday, plus Mike Vorel's prediction
- Five new free agents the Mariners could be interested in, including slugger Kyle Schwarber
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.