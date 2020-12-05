Final | Stanford 31, UW Huskies 26
1 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: FOX| Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM
Final: Stanford 31, UW 26
FINAL— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 6, 2020
Stanford 3️⃣1️⃣
UW 2️⃣6️⃣https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
UW allowing more third-down conversions as Stanford marches again
UW has allowed Stanford to convert on 3rd-and-10 and 3rd-and-11 on this drive. Now there's just 1:58 left in the game and Stanford is at UW's 32. The comeback win was there for the taking, too. Now it will take a miracle.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 6, 2020
UW settles for field goal after costly penalties
Huskies get a 45-yard FG by Henry to cut Stanford's lead to 31-26. But after a fumble return to the 10, they really needed a TD.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
UW settles for a field goal after costly penalties in the red zone.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2020
🏈 Peyton Henry from 45 yards
📍 4 plays, -17 yards
⏰ 2:11
4Q | Cardinal 31, Huskies 26https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
Huskies recover Stanford fumble
Trent McDuffie stripped it. Edefuan Ulofoshio recovered it and returned it. This just got really, really interesting.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
DAWGS BALL 😈@trent_mcduffie @Ulofoshio30— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 5, 2020
📺 FOX#PurpleReign x #BowDown pic.twitter.com/9f1L6jyDCD
Huskies score to pull within one score
I mean, the Huskies know how to make things interesting.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
It's a one-score game after Sean McGrew's 2-yard touchdown run, set up by a 42-yard pass by Cade Otton. Granted, that one score will require a 2-point conversion. Stanford 31, UW 23, 11:03 remaining in fourth quarter.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
It is a one-score game.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2020
🏈 McGrew 💨 2 yards
📍 9 plays, 92 yards
⏰ 4:11
4Q | Cardinal 31, Huskies 23https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
Third-quarter analysis from Mike Vorel
Stanford punted for the first time with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
And, honestly, that tells much of the story. But UW did manage to make things interesting after half, scoring touchdowns on each of its third quarter possessions to narrow the Cardinal advantage to 31-16. That’s thanks in large part to redshirt junior Ty Jones, who hauled in a pair of long receptions – the most impressive being a 42-yarder that he snared with his right hand at the Stanford 6-yard line.
To complete another momentous second-half comeback, the Huskies will need similar theatrics in the final 15 minutes.
End of third: Stanford 31, UW 16
END OF THIRD— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2020
Stanford 3️⃣1️⃣
UW 1️⃣6️⃣https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
UW finally forces a Stanford punt
Well, lookie here. UW forces a Stanford punt.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
UW forces Stanford to punt for the first time with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Morris scores as Huskies cut into deficit
Another big Morris-to-Jones strike sets up a Husky touchdown that cuts Stanford's lead to 31-16. But it won't mean much unless they get some defensive stops. Missed XP doesn't help.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
Dylan Morris sneaks in for the Husky touchdown!— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2020
🏈 Morris 💨 1 yard (PAT failed)
📍 12 plays, 75 yards
⏰ 6:28
3Q | Cardinal 31, Huskies 16https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
That's Cade Otton's first catch of the day.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
The throw-it-a-long-way-to-Ty-Jones offense, at least, is bearing fruit.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Huskies allow another red-zone touchdown
It's a three-touchdown deficit again.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Huskies just can't get off the field. They allow a 33-yard completion on 3rd-and-9 (upheld after review) and then a quick touchdown pass. Stanford's lead is back up to 31-10. Cardinal is man-handling the Huskies.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
Huskies allow another red-zone touchdown.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2020
🏈 Davis Mills ➡ Scooter Harrington for 3 yards
📍 7 plays, 69 yards
⏰ 3:12
3Q | Cardinal 31, Huskies 10https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
UW scores touchdown on first drive of second half
Just like last week, UW scores a touchdown on the first drive of the second half to narrow the deficit to two touchdowns.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Huskies get exactly what they need, a long scoring drive on the opening possession of the first half. A 42-yard pass to Ty Jones was the key, and McGrew had the 6-yard TD run. Stanford 24, UW 10.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
Touchdown, Huskies‼— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2020
🏈 Sean McGrew 💨 6 yards
📍 7 plays, 75 yards
⏰ 2:40
3Q | Cardinal 24, Huskies 10https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
Unbelievable one-handed catch by Ty Jones.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Mr. Jones pic.twitter.com/EOS7mXyNfB— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 5, 2020
Halftime analysis from Mike Vorel
UW must love a three-touchdown deficit.
After trailing Utah 21-0 at halftime last week, the Huskies took a 24-3 deficit into the locker room on Saturday — following a breathtaking display of comprehensive incompetency.
Get this: a week ago, Stanford gained 300 total yards and scored 24 points in four quarters against Cal. The Cardinal — who spent the week sleeping at a hotel and practicing at a high school — gained 270 total yards and scored 24 points in the first two quarters today. They scored on every offensive drive, going 6-7 on third down — after entering the game ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions (36.96%).
I mean, we could talk about UW’s offensive impotency as well — how the supposedly big, supposedly bad Husky offense ran for just 31 yards with its running backs against a previously awful Stanford run defense. But, honestly, we don’t have enough time to cover it all.
Halftime: Stanford 24, Huskies 3
For second week in a row, Huskies are down 21 points at halftime. They trail Stanford, 24-3, and deserved all of the deficit. Do they have another comeback in them?— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
Stanford adds a FG and the Huskies again trail by 21 at halftime.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2020
🏈 Jet Toner from 42 yards
📍 14 plays, 61 yards
⏰ 3:09
Halftime | Cardinal 24, Huskies 3https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
Again, Stanford gained 300 total yards and scored 24 points in four quarters against Cal last week.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Stanford gained 270 yards and scored 24 points in the first two quarters today.
Cade Otton had one catch for five yards in the first half last week. I don't believe he's been targeted in the first half today.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Elijah Molden is back out there after going to the locker room in between drives.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Stanford rushes for another touchdown
Three Stanford drives. Three Stanford touchdowns. UW is being thoroughly bullied by the team that spent its week sleeping in a hotel and practicing at a high school.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Stanford marches far too easily to a third touchdown to stretch lead to 21-3. Maybe Jimmy Lake and Elijah Molden should give their fiery halftime speech right now.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
Stanford rushes for another touchdown.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2020
🏈 Nathaniel Peat 💨 3 yards
📍 9 plays, 64 yards
⏰ 4:59
2Q | Cardinal 21, Huskies 3https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
UW settles for a field goal in the red zone
Huskies had 1st-and-goal from the 8, but settle for a Peyton Henry field goal. Stanford 14, UW 3.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
UW held to a field goal inside the 10 again. The Huskies entered the game ranked 101st nationally in red zone touchdown percentage (53.85%).— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
UW settles for a field goal in the red zone.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2020
🏈 Peyton Henry from 23 yards
📍 13 plays, 71 yards
⏰ 5:06
2Q | Cardinal 14, Huskies 3https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
UW running backs have rushed five times for 12 yards.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Sean McGrew is the only UW running back we saw in the first quarter.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Really impressive catch by Rome Odunze in traffic.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
First-quarter analysis from Mike Vorel
Doesn’t this feel familiar?
After taking a 21-0 deficit into halftime a week ago, UW trails 14-0 at the end of the first quarter today. The Huskies have again struggled to stop the run, as Stanford has rushed for 53 yards, 4.4 yards per carry and two touchdowns. More concerningly, this is the same Cardinal offense that managed just 91 total rushing yards and 2.6 yards per carry in a 24-23 win over Cal last weekend. Stanford is also 4-4 on fourth down.
By the way, this should all feel familiar in more ways than one. Stanford gained 145 total yards in its first two drives Saturday … after gaining 153 total yards in its first two drives in last season’s 23-13 win in Palo Alto. The only difference? UW held Stanford to a pair of field goals in those drives last fall. The Huskies can’t say the same today.
End of first: Stanford 14, UW 0
END OF FIRST— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2020
Cardinal 1️⃣4️⃣
Huskies 0️⃣https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
In last weekend's 24-23 win over Cal, Stanford managed 300 total yards in the game. The Cardinal have 145 total yards in two drives today.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Stanford also rushed for just 91 yards and 2.6 YPC against Cal last week. 53 rushing yards, 4.4 YPC and 2 TD in two drives today.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Stanford opens early two-score lead on Huskies
Stanford has scored a touchdown on its first two drives and leads 14-0. Feels familiar.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
I guess that practice at the Bellevue park yesterday was productive. Another long scoring drive for Stanford. Huskies are a mess so far. Stanford 14, UW 0, with 2:05 left in the first quarter.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
Stanford has rushed for 53 yards and 4.4 yards per carry. UW run defense: not fixed.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
This...feels familiar.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2020
🏈 Austin Jones 💨 1 yard
📍 9 plays, 80 yards
⏰ 4:34
1Q | Cardinal 14, Huskies 0https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
Huskies back on defense, allow another third-down conversion
Stanford now 4-4 on third down.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Nice inside spin move from Sav'ell Smalls there.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Elijah Molden back at safety this drive, with Kyler Gordon at nickel.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
UW wide receivers Terrell Bynum and Marquis Spiker are both watching the game without pads on from the sideline.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
UW compiles mistakes, punts on opening possession
Dylan Morris should start sliding.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
There have been a whole lot of mistakes in these first two UW drives.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Huskies not exactly playing crisp football right now.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
Devin Culp's first career catch goes for 15 yards and a first down.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
UW starts with two wide receivers, Ty Jones and Rome Odunze, on the field.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Stanford marches to an opening touchdown
Stanford goes 3-3 on third down and Stanford scores a touchdown on its opening drive.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Stanford marches to a touchdown on opening drive, converting 3rd-and-6 and 3rd-and-9 en route. Huskies once again playing catchup.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
Stanford marches down the field to open with a touchdown.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2020
🏈 Austin Jones 💨 3 yards
📍 11 plays, 65 yards
⏰ 5:07
1Q | Cardinal 7, Huskies 0https://t.co/Cp7hK7o9Oq
Stanford starts with the ball
We're seeing Elijah Molden both at safety and nickel in this drive.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Jackson Sirmon failed to locate the ball in coverage, and Stanford converts again.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Rare missed tackle from Elijah Molden on that first down conversion.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Tim Horn's opening kick goes out of bounds for a flag. Not a great start.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Senior Day for some Huskies
For Senior Day, the families of each UW senior are playing over the video board as that player runs out to midfield to meet Jimmy Lake.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Here’s the Elijah Molden bit, featuring my finger. pic.twitter.com/DOKsuFqod2— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
The only five UW seniors who went through a ceremony were Bronson, McKinney, Taylor, Molden and Thomson. Maybe an indication of who's staying and who's going? No idea.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Wanz with a great rendition of the national anthem at Husky Stadium. Best known for singing on Macklemore's "Thrift Shop." Two-time Grammy winner. Thus ends my Wanz knowledge.— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
Wanz, a two-time Grammy winner who most notably sang the hook in Macklemore's "Thrift Shop," just performed the national anthem inside an empty Husky Stadium. Because, sure.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
UW freshman OLB Sav'ell Smalls announced as a starter. Would be his first career start.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
The announced starting wide receivers: Ty Jones, Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. Yep, this will be interesting.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Sean McGrew was announced as the starting running back, by the way.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
UW is on the field warming up. Some guys from the two-deeps that I don't see (though I could be missing them): QB Ethan Garbers, WR Puka Nacua, WR Terrell Bynum, OLB Ryan Bowman, OLB Cooper McDonald, OLB Laiatu Latu. Will update.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
If Nacua and Bynum don't play, figure we'll see a lot more of freshmen Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan today. Would be interesting to see if Austin Osborne gets out there as well.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2020
Live from Husky Stadium for UW-Stanford
I can’t imagine a nicer December day at Husky Stadium pic.twitter.com/xjY16JFDFI— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 5, 2020
Huskies Extra: Cade Otton, Kyle Pitts and the social media mob
You really mustn’t fight the social media mob.
Why? Because that would be a waste of everybody’s time. The mob, after all, cannot be convinced. Not with statistics or anecdotes or a factory line of film. Not with an avalanche of overwhelming evidence. You’d have better luck convincing a hurricane to steer clear of the coast.
After covering FBS football for nine consecutive years, I can say this with certainty. But sometimes, without warning, the mob beats down your door.
Why QB Dylan Morris’ sneaky mobility is paying dividends for UW
Dylan Morris can move.
That fact might not be evidenced by the redshirt freshman’s 40 time, or his relatively modest rushing statistics. Washington’s 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback is not built to beat defenses with 50-yard scrambles.
Which is not to say, however, that he can’t win with his feet.
Take last weekend’s two-minute drive against Utah, for instance. Trailing 21-17 with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter, Morris took a shotgun snap from his own 41-yard line, stepped up in the pocket, then ran to his left — all while keeping his eyes up field. Without stopping, the former Graham-Kapowsin High School standout opened his hips and delivered to a diving Puka Nacua for a 15-yard gain.
What to watch for when No. 23 Washington hosts Stanford on Saturday, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Both of these teams want to run the football, possess the ball and enforce their will. Both want to pummel their opponent into a million broken pieces. Both want to avoid mistakes and physically dominate up front on both sides of the ball. And in Stanford’s 23-13 win over Washington last season, that’s what the Cardinal did. They rushed for 189 yards and 4.4 yards per carry and possessed the ball for 39 of 60 minutes. They forced the Huskies and then-offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan to essentially abandon the run in the second half. This time around, can UW — which managed just 88 rushing yards and 3.4 yards per carry against Utah last week, while surrendering 215 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per rush — be the bully? Can the Huskies run the ball, convert on third down and in the red zone, extend drives and stuff Stanford on the other side? That’s the winning formula.
