Final | Stanford 31, UW Huskies 26

1 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle

TV: FOX| Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM

UW-Stanford postgame coverage

UW allowing more third-down conversions as Stanford marches again

UW settles for field goal after costly penalties

Huskies recover Stanford fumble

Huskies score to pull within one score

Third-quarter analysis from Mike Vorel

Stanford punted for the first time with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.

And, honestly, that tells much of the story. But UW did manage to make things interesting after half, scoring touchdowns on each of its third quarter possessions to narrow the Cardinal advantage to 31-16. That’s thanks in large part to redshirt junior Ty Jones, who hauled in a pair of long receptions – the most impressive being a 42-yarder that he snared with his right hand at the Stanford 6-yard line.

To complete another momentous second-half comeback, the Huskies will need similar theatrics in the final 15 minutes.

—Mike Vorel

End of third: Stanford 31, UW 16

UW finally forces a Stanford punt

Morris scores as Huskies cut into deficit

Huskies allow another red-zone touchdown

UW scores touchdown on first drive of second half

Halftime analysis from Mike Vorel

UW must love a three-touchdown deficit.

After trailing Utah 21-0 at halftime last week, the Huskies took a 24-3 deficit into the locker room on Saturday — following a breathtaking display of comprehensive incompetency.

Get this: a week ago, Stanford gained 300 total yards and scored 24 points in four quarters against Cal. The Cardinal — who spent the week sleeping at a hotel and practicing at a high school — gained 270 total yards and scored 24 points in the first two quarters today. They scored on every offensive drive, going 6-7 on third down — after entering the game ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions (36.96%).

I mean, we could talk about UW’s offensive impotency as well — how the supposedly big, supposedly bad Husky offense ran for just 31 yards with its running backs against a previously awful Stanford run defense. But, honestly, we don’t have enough time to cover it all.

—Mike Vorel
Halftime: Stanford 24, Huskies 3

Stanford rushes for another touchdown

UW settles for a field goal in the red zone

First-quarter analysis from Mike Vorel

Doesn’t this feel familiar?

After taking a 21-0 deficit into halftime a week ago, UW trails 14-0 at the end of the first quarter today. The Huskies have again struggled to stop the run, as Stanford has rushed for 53 yards, 4.4 yards per carry and two touchdowns. More concerningly, this is the same Cardinal offense that managed just 91 total rushing yards and 2.6 yards per carry in a 24-23 win over Cal last weekend. Stanford is also 4-4 on fourth down.

By the way, this should all feel familiar in more ways than one. Stanford gained 145 total yards in its first two drives Saturday … after gaining 153 total yards in its first two drives in last season’s 23-13 win in Palo Alto. The only difference? UW held Stanford to a pair of field goals in those drives last fall. The Huskies can’t say the same today.

—Mike Vorel
End of first: Stanford 14, UW 0

Stanford opens early two-score lead on Huskies

Huskies back on defense, allow another third-down conversion

UW compiles mistakes, punts on opening possession

Stanford marches to an opening touchdown

Stanford starts with the ball

Senior Day for some Huskies

Live from Husky Stadium for UW-Stanford

Huskies Extra: Cade Otton, Kyle Pitts and the social media mob

You really mustn’t fight the social media mob.

Why? Because that would be a waste of everybody’s time. The mob, after all, cannot be convinced. Not with statistics or anecdotes or a factory line of film. Not with an avalanche of overwhelming evidence. You’d have better luck convincing a hurricane to steer clear of the coast.

After covering FBS football for nine consecutive years, I can say this with certainty. But sometimes, without warning, the mob beats down your door.

Read more here.

—Mike Vorel

Why QB Dylan Morris’ sneaky mobility is paying dividends for UW

Dylan Morris can move.

That fact might not be evidenced by the redshirt freshman’s 40 time, or his relatively modest rushing statistics. Washington’s 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback is not built to beat defenses with 50-yard scrambles.

Which is not to say, however, that he can’t win with his feet.

Take last weekend’s two-minute drive against Utah, for instance. Trailing 21-17 with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter, Morris took a shotgun snap from his own 41-yard line, stepped up in the pocket, then ran to his left — all while keeping his eyes up field. Without stopping, the former Graham-Kapowsin High School standout opened his hips and delivered to a diving Puka Nacua for a 15-yard gain.

Read more here.

—Mike Vorel

What to watch for when No. 23 Washington hosts Stanford on Saturday, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction

Both of these teams want to run the football, possess the ball and enforce their will. Both want to pummel their opponent into a million broken pieces. Both want to avoid mistakes and physically dominate up front on both sides of the ball. And in Stanford’s 23-13 win over Washington last season, that’s what the Cardinal did. They rushed for 189 yards and 4.4 yards per carry and possessed the ball for 39 of 60 minutes. They forced the Huskies and then-offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan to essentially abandon the run in the second half. This time around, can UW — which managed just 88 rushing yards and 3.4 yards per carry against Utah last week, while surrendering 215 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per rush — be the bully? Can the Huskies run the ball, convert on third down and in the red zone, extend drives and stuff Stanford on the other side? That’s the winning formula.

More keys to the game here.

—Mike Vorel
Seattle Times sports staff

