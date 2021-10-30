UW Huskies (2-2, 3-4) at Stanford Cardinal (2-3, 3-4)
7:30 p.m. | Stanford Stadium | Stanford, California
TV: FS1 | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Source: UW Huskies outside linebacker Ryan Bowman out for the season with shoulder injury
Washington’s injury situation just went from bad to worse.
Sixth-year senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, a source confirmed to The Times. The 6-foot-1, 280-pounder has played through a variety of injuries since training camp — starting all seven games and recording 22 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery. He’s scheduled to have surgery on Monday.
Will UW Huskies’ ground game finally get going against struggling Stanford?
Rhythm on one side.
Rotation on the other.
What’s best for Washington’s running backs?
There are basically two schools of thought.
School A: Running backs require a number of carries to get a feel for the game. The more carries they get, the stronger they become. When defenses wear down, a workhorse back begins to enforce his will. Under this theory, UW should decide on its best back (or two) and feed them 15-20 carries over the course of a game.
School B: A strong running back rotation allows UW’s offense to attack a tiring defense with replenished sets of legs. Who cares if a running back spends two quarters standing on the sideline? He’s not “cold.” He’s “fresh.” And when defenses wear down, the offense capitalizes by mercilessly rotating energized backs. Under this theory, three to four running backs should each earn between four and 10 carries over the course of a game.
In the first seven games of UW’s 2021 season, UW has consistently belonged to School B.
But there’s an argument to be made on the other side of the spectrum.
What to watch for when Washington hits the road to meet Stanford, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
You’ve heard all of this before. UW has surrendered more than 200 rushing yards four times this season — against Arizona (218 yards, 5.5 yards per carry), UCLA (237, 5.9), Oregon State (242, 4.8) and Michigan (343, 6.1). Unsurprisingly, the Huskies are 1-3 when that happens. And in their last two games against Stanford — both losses — the Cardinal have racked up an average of 190 rushing yards with 4.6 yards per carry and four total rushing scores. Stanford has repeatedly lined up with heavy personnel and bullied the Huskies up front. (Essentially, it has done what Washington has wanted to do offensively, but couldn’t, this season.) The Cardinal will not try to surprise UW on Saturday night.
After Edefuan Ulofoshio’s injury, is Husky legacy Carson Bruener the answer at inside linebacker?
Carson Bruener’s rise is not a surprise.
At least, not to Carson Bruener.
“When he was a freshman, when we used to sit down and talk, he hadn’t even played a down of high school football and he was like, ‘Coach, I just wanted to let you know that I’m going to do whatever I can to be the best player I can be, because I want to play football in college,’” said Redmond High School coach Lance DeLay, the UW linebacker’s former defensive coordinator.
“Every week it was like, ‘Coach, I’m going to play football in college.’ ‘I’m going to be a college football player.’ He never, ever wavered. And I told him, ‘I know you are. I know you are.’”
DeLay knew, and not because of his name. Not because he was owed anything. Not because Carson was the son of Mark Bruener — who won a national championship as a tight end at Washington in 1991, was a first-round draft pick and played nine NFL seasons with the Steelers and Texans before becoming a Steelers scout.
How Zion Tupuola-Fetui went from toe-wiggling to quarterback-sacking in a six-month span
Zion Tupuola-Fetui may be the best toe-wiggler in the world.
He’s also a pretty good pass-rusher.
Or at least, he was. The sophomore outside linebacker from Pearl City, Hawaii, exploded onto the scene in four games last fall, compiling seven sacks and three forced fumbles (while leading the country with 1.75 sacks per game). He was named an All-Pac-12 first-team performer and a second-team All-American by both The Athletic and Walter Camp.
On April 15, in a video published on UW’s social media accounts, Tupuola-Fetui said, “It’s definitely a prove-it year, and we’re coming in with our heads screwed on tight. We’re ready to put in the work. We’re going to keep being dawgs, and we’re going to show you the result on the field. We’re not going to do any type of talking. We’re going to let our pads do the talking. That’s what I always live by. So I’m just amped, man. I wish the season started next week.”
Instead, it almost ended.
