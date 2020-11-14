By

UW Huskies (0-0)
vs. Oregon State Beavers (0-1)

8 p.m. | Husky Stadium| Seattle

TV: Fox Sports 1| Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM | Stream: Fox Sports Go

UW-Oregon State

What to watch for when UW (hopefully) opens its season, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction

It’s already established that UW’s secondary is loaded (again) heading into the 2020 season. But, without standout defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, UW’s defensive linemen and inside linebackers need to prove they can stuff the run on Saturday night.

Here are more keys to the game for the Huskies.

—Mike Vorel
Seattle Times sports staff

