UW Huskies (0-0)
vs. Oregon State Beavers (0-1)
8 p.m. | Husky Stadium| Seattle
TV: Fox Sports 1| Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM | Stream: Fox Sports Go
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
RelatedUW-Oregon State
- What to watch for when UW (hopefully) opens its 2020 season at Oregon State, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
- QB mystery aside, UW’s revamped running game is looking to steal some souls
- UW’s season opener still on, despite COVID-19 concerns connected to Oregon State
More
What to watch for when UW (hopefully) opens its season, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
It’s already established that UW’s secondary is loaded (again) heading into the 2020 season. But, without standout defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, UW’s defensive linemen and inside linebackers need to prove they can stuff the run on Saturday night.
Here are more keys to the game for the Huskies.
—Mike Vorel
Advertising
Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Layoffs lead to another programming shake-up at 710 ESPN Seattle
- UW's season opener still on, despite COVID-19 concerns connected to Oregon State
- What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Rams in Week 10 — plus Bob Condotta's prediction
- Snacks Harrison is eager to make his Seahawks debut after a longer-than-expected wait on practice squad
- Seahawks rule out Ethan Pocic, Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar, but Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde may play vs. Rams
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.