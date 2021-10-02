Final: Oregon State 27, UW Huskies 24
6:30 p.m. | Reser Stadium | Corvallis, Oregon
TV: Pac-12 Network | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Instant analysis: Three impressions from UW’s crushing loss to Oregon State
A few inches likely decided UW’s 27-24 loss to Oregon State on Saturday night in Corvallis. And a season of constant disappointment, the inches did not favor UW. On the biggest play of the night, a fourth-and-one at midfield with just over three minutes to play, Dylan Morris and the Huskies couldn’t get the inches they needed, as Oregon State took the ball and marched down for the win.
UW Huskies produce a familiar performance in last-second loss to Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — UW football fans were subjected to a re-run on Saturday night.
For better or for worse.
In a 27-24 loss at Oregon State, Washington’s offense soared, then stagnated — again. This time, the Huskies opened with a convincing touchdown drive (just as they did against Montana). Quarterback Dylan Morris completed all four of his passes, the last of which went for a 44-yard score to senior wide receiver Terrell Bynum.
The Huskies proceeded to produce, in order: a three-and-out, a lost fumble, a three-and-out, an interception, a three-and out, a field goal, a three-and-out and a punt. Their once promising offense fell flat (just as it did against Cal).
UW turns it over on downs with 3 minutes remaining
The drive: Six plays, 21 yards, 3:17.
The story: Brutal end to that drive, during which UW was just trying to pound the ball and not give it back. On 4th-and-1, Dylan Morris failed to convert a QB sneak and the Huskies turned it over on downs.
Next possession: Oregon State takes over at UW's 46.
Time left: 3:18 in 4Q.
Beavers tie it back up immediately
The scoring play: B.J. Baylor rushes to the right and takes it in for a 27-yard touchdown to tie the game back up midway through the fourth. That was quite a quick response.
The drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 3:27.
The score: Huskies 24, Beavers 24; 6:35 4Q.
Huskies take the lead on another McGrew TD run
The scoring play: Sean McGrew rushes up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown to give the Huskies the lead.
The drive: 1 play, 6 yards, 0:05.
The story: Immediately following McGrew's touchdown to tie the game, Faatui Tuitele forced a fumble on a sack of Chance Nolan, which was recovered by Sam Taimani at the Oregon State 19 and returned 13 yards.
The score: Huskies 23, Beavers 17; 10:02 4Q.
The highlight:
Sean McGrew rushes for 39-yard TD to tie the game
The scoring play: UW RB Sean McGrew rushes 39 yards up the middle for a touchdown to tie the game at 17.
The drive: Seven plays, 74 yards, 3:52.
The score: Huskies 17, Beavers 17; 10:19 4Q.
UW defense forces three-and-out
The drive: Three plays, 3 yards, 0:43.
Next possession: UW gets the ball at its own 26.
Time left: 14:11 in 4Q.
UW punts after 10-play, 26-yard drive
The drive: 10 plays, 26 yards, 5:34.
Next possession: Oregon State starts at own 8.
Time left: 14:54 in 4Q.
Third-quarter observations
Washington opened Saturday’s game with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.
The drives that followed have resulted in a punt, a lost fumble, a punt, an interception, a punt, a field goal and a punt.
Same as against Montana, a promising start has given way to mass stagnation. The Huskies have 15 minutes to figure it out.
Oregon State extends lead with FG
The scoring play: Oregon State kicker Everett Hayes hit a 29-yard field goal to extend Oregon State's lead.
The drive: Nine plays, 28 yards, 4:53.
The score: Beavers 17, Huskies 10; 5:28 in 3Q.
UW offense gives ball right back to Beavs
The drive: Three plays, 5 yards, 1:27.
The story: UW's defense came up with a stop on Oregon State's opening possession of the second half — and the offense gives it right back to the Beavers.
Next possession: Oregon State starts at UW 39 after a short punt.
Time left: 10:21 in 3Q.
UW forces Oregon State to punt on opening possession in third
The drive: Six plays, 15 yards, 3:12.
Next possession: UW starts at own 6-yard line.
Time left: 11:48 in 2Q.
Halftime observations
Stop me if you’ve read this before …
Washington is struggling to stop the run. (Oregon State rushed for 106 yards, 4.2 yards per carry and two touchdowns in the first half. Quarterback Chance Nolan, meanwhile, completed just 3 of 8 passes for 20 yards and an interception.)
Washington is struggling to run the ball … with the exception of the Huskies’ final drive of the first half, when they gained 63 yards on eight carries.
Quarterback Dylan Morris is throwing untimely interceptions. He derailed a drive on the Oregon State 42-yard line by serving up his sixth interception directly to linebacker Avery Roberts.
If the Huskies don’t stop following a familiar formula, they won’t earn a road win.
Huskies stall at 2-yard line, add FG at halftime
The scoring play: Peyton Henry kicked a 20-yard field goal to end the first half.
The drive: 12 plays, 68 yards, 3:10.
The story: UW put together a long drive to reach the red zone, but stalled at the 2-yard line.
The score: Beavers 14, Huskies 10. Halftime.
Beavers gift UW with passing attempt that results in punt
The drive: Three plays, 6 yards, 1:25.
The story: For some reason, the Beavers insist on trying to pass now? After exploiting the UW defense's biggest weakness on the ground, Chance Nolan threw an incomplete pass on third-and-4 to punt back to the Huskies.
Next possession: UW starts at own 30.
Time left: 3:10 in 2Q.
UW offense again forced to punt back to Beavers
The drive: Three plays, minus-3 yards, 1:04.
The story: The biggest play on this one was by UW punter Race Porter, who dropped the snap and recovered to quickly kick a 40-yard punt. But the Huskies' offense again does nothing with this one.
Next possession: Oregon State starts at own 12.
Time left: 4:35 in 2Q.
UW defense comes up with interception two plays later
The drive: Two plays, 0 yards, 0:12.
The story: Two plays after Dylan Morris was intercepted, the Huskies' defense bailed him out. Asa Turner picked off Chance Nolan at the UW 33 and returned it 18 yards.
Next possession: UW starts at Oregon State's 49.
Time left: 5:39 in 2Q.
Dylan Morris intercepted on UW's next drive
The drive: Six plays, 33 yards, 2:34.
The story: Following Oregon State's latest touchdown, UW QB Dylan Morris was intercepted by Avery Roberts after being flushed out of the pocket and trying to dump it down to RB Sean McGrew.
Next possession: Oregon State starts at own 45.
Time left: 5:51 left in 2Q.
Oregon State rushes for another TD
The scoring play: Oregon State RB B.J. Baylor rushed to the right for a 5-yard touchdown.
The drive: Seven plays, 42 yards, 3:34.
The story: The Huskies cannot stop the run right now, as the Beavers have totaled 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Oregon State has rushed 23 times, and attempted just five passes.
The score: Beavers 14, Huskies 7; 8:25 left in 2Q.
UW goes three-and-out again
The drive: Three plays, 4 yards, 1:33.
The story: UW QB Dylan Morris passed three times in a row on the ensuing drive, completing two, but the Huskies go three-and-out to punt back to Oregon State.
Next possession: Oregon State takes over at the UW 42.
Time left: 11:59 in 2Q.
Beavers take advantage of Davis' fumble with game-tying TD
The scoring play: Jack Colletto took a direct snap up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-2.
The drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 6:08
The story: Oregon State takes advantage of Cameron Davis' fumble with a game-tying touchdown.
The score: Huskies 7, Beavers 7; 13:37 left in 2Q.
Cameron Davis fumbles to give Beavers possession in red zone
The drive: Two plays, minus-10 yards, 0:34.
The story: Cameron Davis fumbled at UW's 12-yard line on the second play of the Huskies' series, and Oregon State's Rejzohn Wright recovered to give Oregon State possession in its red zone.
Next possession: Beavers start at UW 11.
Time left: 14:55 in 2Q.
Oregon State drives deep into UW territory, but misses FG attempt
The drive: 12 plays, 43 yards, 6:50.
The story: Oregon State methodically drove just outside of the red zone for nearly seven minutes — and then kicker Everett Hayes sent his field-goal attempt wide left from 39 yards out.
Next possession: UW starts at its own 15 (after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty).
Time left: 0:29 left in first.
UW punts back to Oregon State on next drive
The drive: Three plays, 9 yards, 1:29.
Next possession: Oregon State starts at its 36-yard line.
Time left: 7:19 in 1Q.
UW forces Oregon State to punt on Beavs' first possession
The drive: Seven plays, 24 yards, 3:14.
Next possession: Huskies start at their own 7-yard line.
Time left: 8:48 in 1Q.
Dylan Morris hits Terrell Bynum for UW's first TD
The scoring play: UW QB Dylan Morris hit WR Terrell Bynum for a 44-yard touchdown to open the scoring in Corvallis.
The drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 6:08.
The story: Morris completed all four of his passes for 70 yards on the Huskies' opening drive, the first time they haven't gone three-and-out to start since Week 1.
The score: Huskies 7, Beavers 0; 12:02 left in 1Q.
