No. 24 UW Huskies (7-2) vs. No. 6 Oregon (8-1)
4 p.m. | Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Ore.
TV: FOX | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Legacies are on the line when the Huskies take on Oregon
It’s Oregon. That’s usually all that needs to be said when evaluating the significance of Washington’s next game.
The Ducks are the Huskies’ true nemesis, with the lopsidedness of UW’s rivalry with Washington State firmly established. The Ducks have become the standard of Pacific Northwest football — shoot, make that Pacific football — with six Pac-12 championships since 2009.
The Ducks tend to dominate the recruiting battle with Washington, as would be expected given that they’ve won 15 of the past 17 head-to-heads. So regardless of records, this is almost always the most anticipated regular-season contest for the Dawgs and their fans.
But what is specifically at stake in this season’s matchup? What does Washington have to play for beyond pure bragging rights with their rivals from Eugene? Turns out, quite a few things.
Starting with the quarterback.
Michael Penix Jr. isn’t a four-year UW starter like Jake Locker or Jake Browning was. Barring a miracle, he won’t be leading Washington to a conference championship, either. But the man is second in the country in passing yards (3,232) and in the midst of one of the most prolific seasons in UW history. But most of that will be forgotten about if he doesn’t rack up the key victories.
‘We’ve got to represent’: UW coach Kalen DeBoer hopes to usher in next chapter of Oregon rivalry with a win
Rivalries have chapters.
The players change. The coaches change. The circumstances change.
Change is inevitable — and for Washington, it’s especially welcome.
After all, the Huskies were 4-4 when they hosted No. 7 Oregon this time last fall, still reeling from a season-opening loss to FCS Montana. And, at a news conference Nov. 1, 2021, head coach Jimmy Lake was asked if he considered the Ducks a recruiting rival as well.
“I think that’s made up a lot, pumped up in your world,” Lake infamously responded to a local reporter. “In our world, we battle more academically prowess teams.”
Five days later, UW dropped a 26-16 defeat to the 8-1 Ducks — and a sideline shove of walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai accelerated Lake’s eventual ouster. Players from both teams had to be separated after time expired inside Husky Stadium.
Afterward, while being unknowingly recorded by a player in the road locker room, Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said: “Those [expletive] guys right there, they represent everything that’s wrong with football. So when you kick their [expletive], you let them know it.”
So, yeah: some chapters are uglier than others.
But Husky fans are happy to turn this particular page.
What to watch for when No. 24 Washington faces No. 6 Oregon, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Rising to the occasion
We all know the numbers. UW has lost 15 of its last 17 games at Oregon, with the lone outliers being back-to-back wins in 2016 and 2017. We also know what this game means to Husky football fans. So how will head coach Kalen DeBoer fare in the first legitimate rivalry game in his tenure at UW? (The same could be asked about first-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning.) DeBoer has made a positive first impression in Seattle, flipping a 4-8 record into bowl eligibility and a 7-2 start. The Huskies have one of the most exciting offenses in the country and a 6-0 record inside Husky Stadium. But the games that matter most to UW fans — match ups against Oregon and Washington State — are both on the road. DeBoer and Co. made a modest statement with wins against Oregon State and Michigan State. But an upset of 8-1 Oregon inside Autzen Stadium would be perhaps the biggest win of his coaching career.
