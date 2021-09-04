UW Huskies vs. Montana
5 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: Pac-12 Network| Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
It’s the return of fans (finally!) and key players as optimism surrounds the Huskies and Cougars. Get ready for the return of college football with our 10-page special section coming Friday in print and all week online.
The Return GameCollege football preview 2021
- Commentary: Before UW football fans flood into Husky Stadium, let’s salute a season of returns
- Game-by-game predictions for UW Huskies’ 2021 football schedule
- ‘We know what we’re capable of’: WSU’s Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh are ready to prove they’re one of the best running back duos in the country
- Stone: Husky football coach Jimmy Lake has high standards for program, and we’ll soon get a better idea if they’ll be met
- Game-by-game predictions for WSU Cougars’ 2021 football schedule
- By following his family’s example, UW linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio dragged his dreams into the daylight
What to watch for in No. 20 Washington’s season opener against Montana, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
UW key players
QB Dylan Morris: 60.9% completions, 897 passing yards, 4 pass TD, 3 INT, 2 rush TD (2020)
RB Richard Newton: 122 rushing yards, 5.3 yards per carry, 2 TD (2020)
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio: 47 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 sack (2020)
CB Trent McDuffie: 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble (2020)
Read more here for the keys to the game, broadcast information and a prediction.
Before UW football fans flood into Husky Stadium, let's salute a season of returns
Welcome back.
Oh, how we’ve missed you — you, the college football fan; the purple-clad, passionate, sailgating obsessive; the smiling, swearing, throat-straining face a cardboard cutout could never replace; the optimist; the alum; the beer-drinking boo-bird and the backseat referee; the grill-master, selflessly disseminating sausages and asking only for empty plates; the kid in the hand-me-down Husky jersey, who lives and dies with each drive, but always has hope.
Last fall, UW played four football games that felt like exhibitions — empty, lacking, like the stadium itself. While everything on the field looked familiar, billowing purple smoke and piped-in crowd noise couldn’t conceal the fact that this sport was missing its soul.
Game-by-game predictions for UW Huskies’ 2021 football schedule
They say games aren’t played on paper.
But predictions are fair game.
In that spirit, let’s take a prognosticating stroll through the Huskies’ 2021 season, starting with the opener against Montana on Sept. 4.
Analysis: Five keys for UW Huskies to win a Pac-12 title in 2021
At some point in the 2021 college football season, the Huskies will face a fork in the road.
One path leads to a Pac-12 title. It is well lit and lined with bright red roses, paved with purple bricks, accompanied by speakers serenading each step with an all-too-familiar siren.
The other path? That’s the more worn route, traversed by the timid and mediocre. It’s dim, unspectacular, a barrage of peeling beige billboards. It’s the football equivalent expired, unrefrigerated milk. It’s another forgettable three-month slog, arriving at an unsatisfying eight-win season.
Which path will Washington choose?
That all depends on these five factors — the difference between dominance and disappointment.
After atypical debut season, OC John Donovan hoping to unveil improved Husky attack
What a difference nine and a half months makes.
Nine and a half months ago, Washington football was preparing for its fourth separate season opener — after games against Michigan, Stanford and Cal were scheduled, then unceremoniously scrapped. The Huskies were attempting to learn first-year offensive coordinator John Donovan’s pro-style system over Zoom, while integrating a first-time starting quarterback in redshirt freshman Dylan Morris.
When it rained, it poured.
Figuratively, then literally.
Jimmy Lake has high standards for program, and we’ll soon get a better idea if they’ll be met
On the eve of Washington’s first preseason football practice in early August, the Huskies engaged in a seemingly mundane event that caused an outsized ruckus. They held a full-squad meeting in their team room, the program’s first since March 2020.
“Everyone was hooting and hollering, including myself,” coach Jimmy Lake related. “It does feel there’s a sense of normalcy. But also we have our guard up as well.”
Such is life in the age of COVID-19 – any semblance of normality comes with a side order of caution. Yet as Lake begins his second year as Huskies’ coach, with the season (so far) taking a much more familiar outline, it’s shaping up as a far more authentic test of his Washington tenure.
When adversity hits, unflappable UW Huskies QB Dylan Morris has always rung the bell
Every quarterback has cracks. There are no perfect passers.
Some still ring the bell.
(Or in this case, sound the siren.)
For two quarters inside Husky Stadium, the siren didn’t sound. It was Nov. 28, 2020, and the Utah Utes entered the locker room with a 21-0 lead. The first half was marred by a pair of Dylan Morris interceptions, the first two picks of the redshirt freshman quarterback’s college career. He went 10 for 18 for 77 yards and the aforementioned interceptions, admitting last week that he “got fooled into some things.” And after narrowing the gap to 21-17 midway through the fourth quarter, Morris momentarily cracked again, woefully underthrowing a deep ball intended for wide-open Washington wide receiver Ty Jones that was intercepted by Utah safety Vonte Davis instead.
With 4:31 left, Washington got the ball back at its 12-yard line, 88 yards from a go-ahead score.
At which point, Morris could have succumbed to the cracks.
Instead, he rang the bell.
