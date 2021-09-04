By

UW Huskies vs. Montana

5 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle

TV: Pac-12 Network| Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

It’s the return of fans (finally!) and key players as optimism surrounds the Huskies and Cougars. Get ready for the return of college football with our 10-page special section coming Friday in print and all week online.


The Return Game

College football preview 2021

More

What to watch for in No. 20 Washington’s season opener against Montana, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction

UW key players

QB Dylan Morris: 60.9% completions, 897 passing yards, 4 pass TD, 3 INT, 2 rush TD (2020)

RB Richard Newton: 122 rushing yards, 5.3 yards per carry, 2 TD (2020)

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio: 47 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 sack (2020)

CB Trent McDuffie: 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble (2020)

Read more here for the keys to the game, broadcast information and a prediction.

—Mike Vorel
Advertising

Before UW football fans flood into Husky Stadium, let's salute a season of returns

Welcome back.

Oh, how we’ve missed you — you, the college football fan; the purple-clad, passionate, sailgating obsessive; the smiling, swearing, throat-straining face a cardboard cutout could never replace; the optimist; the alum; the beer-drinking boo-bird and the backseat referee; the grill-master, selflessly disseminating sausages and asking only for empty plates; the kid in the hand-me-down Husky jersey, who lives and dies with each drive, but always has hope.

Last fall, UW played four football games that felt like exhibitions — empty, lacking, like the stadium itself. While everything on the field looked familiar, billowing purple smoke and piped-in crowd noise couldn’t conceal the fact that this sport was missing its soul.

Read more here.

—Mike Vorel

Game-by-game predictions for UW Huskies’ 2021 football schedule

They say games aren’t played on paper.

But predictions are fair game.

In that spirit, let’s take a prognosticating stroll through the Huskies’ 2021 season, starting with the opener against Montana on Sept. 4.

Read Mike's predictions for each game here.

—Mike Vorel

Analysis: Five keys for UW Huskies to win a Pac-12 title in 2021

At some point in the 2021 college football season, the Huskies will face a fork in the road.

One path leads to a Pac-12 title. It is well lit and lined with bright red roses, paved with purple bricks, accompanied by speakers serenading each step with an all-too-familiar siren.

The other path? That’s the more worn route, traversed by the timid and mediocre. It’s dim, unspectacular, a barrage of peeling beige billboards. It’s the football equivalent expired, unrefrigerated milk. It’s another forgettable three-month slog, arriving at an unsatisfying eight-win season.

Which path will Washington choose?

That all depends on these five factors — the difference between dominance and disappointment.

Read more here.

—Mike Vorel
Advertising

After atypical debut season, OC John Donovan hoping to unveil improved Husky attack

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach John Donovan works with the offense as the University of Washington Huskies practice during fall camp in Seattle, Aug. 14, 2021. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)

What a difference nine and a half months makes.

Nine and a half months ago, Washington football was preparing for its fourth separate season opener — after games against Michigan, Stanford and Cal were scheduled, then unceremoniously scrapped. The Huskies were attempting to learn first-year offensive coordinator John Donovan’s pro-style system over Zoom, while integrating a first-time starting quarterback in redshirt freshman Dylan Morris.

When it rained, it poured.

Figuratively, then literally.

Read more here.

—Mike Vorel

Jimmy Lake has high standards for program, and we’ll soon get a better idea if they’ll be met

Huskies head football coach Jimmy Lake watches warmups for a scrimmage at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Aug. 21, 2021. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)

On the eve of Washington’s first preseason football practice in early August, the Huskies engaged in a seemingly mundane event that caused an outsized ruckus. They held a full-squad meeting in their team room, the program’s first since March 2020.

“Everyone was hooting and hollering, including myself,” coach Jimmy Lake related. “It does feel there’s a sense of normalcy. But also we have our guard up as well.”

Such is life in the age of COVID-19 – any semblance of normality comes with a side order of caution. Yet as Lake begins his second year as Huskies’ coach, with the season (so far) taking a much more familiar outline, it’s shaping up as a far more authentic test of his Washington tenure.

Read more here.

—Larry Stone

When adversity hits, unflappable UW Huskies QB Dylan Morris has always rung the bell

Washington quarterback Dylan Morris. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)

Every quarterback has cracks. There are no perfect passers.

Some still ring the bell.

(Or in this case, sound the siren.)

For two quarters inside Husky Stadium, the siren didn’t sound. It was Nov. 28, 2020, and the Utah Utes entered the locker room with a 21-0 lead. The first half was marred by a pair of Dylan Morris interceptions, the first two picks of the redshirt freshman quarterback’s college career. He went 10 for 18 for 77 yards and the aforementioned interceptions, admitting last week that he “got fooled into some things.” And after narrowing the gap to 21-17 midway through the fourth quarter, Morris momentarily cracked again, woefully underthrowing a deep ball intended for wide-open Washington wide receiver Ty Jones that was intercepted by Utah safety Vonte Davis instead. 

With 4:31 left, Washington got the ball back at its 12-yard line, 88 yards from a go-ahead score.

At which point, Morris could have succumbed to the cracks.

Instead, he rang the bell.

Read more here.

—Mike Vorel
Seattle Times sports staff

Most Read Sports Stories