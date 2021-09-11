UW Huskies at Michigan
5 p.m. | Michigan Stadium | Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: ABC| Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
What to watch for when Washington attempts to rebound against Michigan, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Establishing the run
Remember that running attack that was supposed to be the lifeblood of the Husky offense this season? Well, it didn’t show up in last weekend’s loss to Montana, mustering just 65 rushing yards and 2.4 yards per carry. And while Richard Newton carried the ball 17 times, there was little variety in a supposedly stacked running back room. Redshirt freshman Cameron Davis received just four carries, Kamari Pleasant didn’t get one and sixth-year senior Sean McGrew didn’t play for reasons that were not explained.
Here's what else to watch for during Saturday's game.
To understand what the Michigan game means, UW Huskies need only explore their past
Jimmy Rodgers understands what the Michigan game means.
On Sept. 17, 1983, he saw it. He felt it.
A few minutes prior to the second game of the season, Rodgers — a junior safety from Aloha, Ore. — found his head coach sitting alone on a bench in a darkened hallway connected to the Husky Stadium tunnel. Don James was 50 years old, his hair gradually graying, in the early stages of his ninth season in Seattle. His Huskies had won 10 games each of the past two years, and kicked off the 1983 campaign with a dominant 34-0 shutout of Northwestern a week prior.
Notebook: Explaining Sean McGrew’s unexpected absence
Sean McGrew was Washington football’s lone representative on the watch list for the 2021 Doak Walker Award, which honors college football’s premier running back. In four games last fall, he led the Huskies in attempts (43), rushing yards (227), yards per carry (5.3), rushing touchdowns (4) and rushing yards per game (56.8). A sixth-year senior, he was dressed and available for Saturday’s season opener.
Come kickoff, McGrew didn’t play.
Likewise, Kamari Pleasant — another sixth-year senior — only saw the field on special teams. The rushing duties were split exclusively between Richard Newton (17 carries, 62 yards, 3.6 yards per carry) and Cameron Davis (four carries, eight yards) instead.
In his weekly news conference Monday, Husky head coach Jimmy Lake said, “I would expect Sean (McGrew) to get some reps here moving forward.”
History suggests UW Huskies can bounce back after embarrassing Montana loss
In the entire chaotic history of college football, just six ranked FBS programs have lost to FCS opponents.
The first was the 1983 Penn State Nittany Lions, ranked No. 20 and defending a national championship, who lost to Cincinnati 14-3. Penn State shook off an 0-3 start to beat Washington in the Aloha Bowl 13-10.
The second was the 2007 Michigan Wolverines, ranked No. 5 nationally before Appalachian State left “The Big House” with a season-opening 34-32 win, widely considered the biggest upset the sport has ever seen. After falling at home again the next week against Oregon, the Wolverines ripped off eight consecutive wins, before ultimately defeating Florida 41-35 in the Capital One Bowl on New Year’s Day.
