UW Huskies (3-4, 4-6) vs. Colorado (2-5, 3-7)
Noon | Folsom Field | Boulder, Colorado
TV: Pac-12 Networks | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
What to watch for when Washington hits the road to take on Colorado, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Stuffing the run
Here we go again. UW surrendered 286 rushing yards, five yards per carry in last weekend’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State. To date, the Huskies rank 10th in the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (4.86) and 11th in rushing defense (204.8 yards allowed per game). UW is 1-5 this season when it allows more than 200 rushing yards. On the other side, the Colorado running game has struggled to get going, but 185-pound sophomore Jarek Broussard remains a formidable force. In UW’s loss at Colorado in 2019, the Buffs bullied the Huskies to the tune of 207 rushing yards and five yards per carry. If Carson Bruener, Jackson Sirmon, Tuli Letuligasenoa, Sam “Taki” Taimani and Co. can limit the Colorado running game, UW should put itself in position to earn a third consecutive road win in Pac-12 play.
Despite staff changes and mounting distractions, UW interim coach Bob Gregory is determined to attack the apathy
“Hello everybody,” Bob Gregory said, facing a ragtag crew of assembled reporters.
One second passed. Two seconds passed.
“Hello everybody,” Gregory repeated Tuesday, piercing the sleepy silence.
“Hello, Bob! Good morning, Bob!” responded the previously apathetic media masses.
“There we go!” interjected the 58-year-old assistant, entering his second week as the Huskies’ interim head coach. “A little energy right here. I like it.”
Maybe that makes Gregory the right man for a difficult moment.
Because, considering the circumstances — a 4-6 record, a two-game losing streak, a fired head coach and offensive coordinator — it would be easy for Washington to surrender the season, to sink into the distraction of a coaching search. It would be easy to sleepwalk through Saturday’s noon game at 3-7 Colorado. To wave a white flag. To float with the current.
It’s Gregory’s job to attack the apathy.
2021 has been a season of discord, dysfunction and dismay for many Washington state football fans
It was a football season that dawned with immense promise for the three major teams in the state of Washington.
The Seahawks had won 12 games and a division title in 2020, and seemed to have worked through the discontent of quarterback Russell Wilson that flared up after the Super Bowl and lingered through the spring. With a defense that had found its footing in the second half of last season, Seattle’s goal was to get beyond the first-round playoff ousters of its recent past.
The Washington Huskies had similar lofty expectations, boldly stated by their second-year coach, Jimmy Lake. They aimed to compete for the Pac-12 title and be a force nationally. And judging by all the talent that had been amassed on Montlake, and a No. 20 ranking in the preseason AP poll, it did not seem unrealistic.
Elise Woodward steps up to challenge as temporary UW football play-by-play announcer
Elise Woodward had done just about everything in her long sports broadcasting career, but she had never been a football play-by-play announcer.
The former UW women’s basketball captain can now check that off too.
That’s because Woodward briefly stepped away from her gig as UW sideline reporter for radio — a job she has had almost 20 years — to fill in last Saturday and this Saturday for UW radio play-by-play broadcaster Tony Castricone, whose wife recently gave birth to their son.
“It was the first time I had ever done radio play-by-play and the first time I had done football play-by-play,” said Woodward, the longtime Storm color analyst who does play-by-play announcing for basketball and other nonfootball sports for Pac-12 Networks. “This was one of the biggest challenges of my career.”
Without a head coach, what’s keeping UW football’s 2022 recruits committed?
The coach is gone.
But the recruits are still coming.
In the wake of Washington’s firing of second-year head coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday, the Huskies maintain 10 2022 commits — a group ranked seventh in the Pac-12 and 53rd nationally by the 247Sports Composite. (Their average recruit ranking, .8799, sits 24th in the nation and fourth in the Pac-12 — behind Oregon’s 90.59, USC’s 90.35 and UCLA’s 88.42).
The class has also lost four commits in the last calendar year — defensive tackles Ben Roberts and Sir Mells (currently committed to Oregon), outside linebacker/tight end Anthony Jones (currently committed to Texas), and offensive lineman Mark Nabou (uncommitted).
So, considering the program’s 4-6 record and fluctuating coaching staff, what’s keeping UW’s remaining recruits committed?
