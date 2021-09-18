UW Huskies (0-2) vs.
Arkansas State (1-1)
1:15 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: Pac-12 Network | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Through two games, Washington ranks first in the country in passing defense (74.5 yards per game), third in opponent yards per pass attempt (3.9), sixth in opponent pass efficiency rating (82.94), seventh in opponent completion percentage (50%) and seventh in opponent pass attempts per game (19).
Arkansas State, meanwhile, ranks first in the country in pass attempts per game (52), second in passing offense (450.5 yards per game) and fourth in passing touchdowns (9).
Inside Husky Stadium on Saturday, something’s got to give.
“They like to throw the ball,” UW cornerback Kyler Gordon said on Wednesday with a growing grin. “We’re ready for that. We’ve been waiting for that. It’s going to be a fun game.”
After falling to 0-2 for the first time since 2008, here's what to watch for in Washington's bounce-back attempt against Arkansas State.
Starting fast
In its last four first halves, going back to the 2020 season, Washington has scored a total of 10 combined points. That statistic is almost unimaginable. Last weekend, while playing in front of more than 100,000 fans, UW wide receiver Terrell Bynum said the Huskies (somehow) came out flat. Their first offensive play of the game resulted in a delay of game penalty, which head coach Jimmy Lake called “unacceptable.” But the product on offense has not been acceptable for a very long time, particularly early.
UW’s first offensive play against Michigan was a delay-of-game penalty.
It was also a metaphor.
Granted, the Huskies had not played a road game in 658 days — the longest FBS drought since at least 1980, according to a UW spokesperson — which makes it unsurprising that 108,345 Michigan fans affected their offensive execution. But two days later, Husky head coach Jimmy Lake called the game-opening gaffe “unacceptable.”
“That starts with us as coaches,” he said. “It starts with me. I’ll take that one. One of our keys to the game was to operate on the road, and we did not do that, and that’s on me.”
But, regardless of who claims blame, the blunders were just beginning. In the first half of an eventual 31-10 loss, UW’s offense managed zero points and 126 total yards, while rushing for 15 yards and 0.8 yards per carry. They punted five times and went 2-9 on third down.
On national television, in front of recruits and parents and pom-pom-pumping fans, the Huskies lacked energy and execution and offensive innovation. They turtled … and that’s a trend.
RB Richard Newton intent on ‘making something out of nothing.’ But should he have to?
The answer said it all.
When asked on Tuesday how he can personally improve, UW running back Richard Newton — who has mustered just 86 rushing yards and three yards per carry in the Huskies’ 0-2 start — considered the question, then said: “Making something out of nothing. I think I could do that a lot better.”
In the last two losses, the 6-foot, 215-pound Newton has had to do that a lot. There has been precious little running room for Newton and redshirt freshman Cameron Davis, as UW ranks 127th out of 130 teams nationally in rushing offense (57.5 yards per game) and 128th in yards per carry (1.95) — while surrendering seven sacks of Dylan Morris as well.
Of course, Newton stopped short of directly implicating his underperforming offensive line.
But for a group that returns all five starters — four of which earned All-Pac-12 honors last fall — results have fallen astronomically short of expectations.
Your son or your school? UW linebacker Cooper McDonald’s dad knows who to root for Saturday
Mike McDonald checked his phone Wednesday morning and chuckled at the inquiry directed at him.
“The big question of the week,” read the message on the group text he shares with 50 or so friends, including many who played football at Arkansas State like he did. “Is Mike McDonald wearing an ASU shirt to the Washington game or an A-State jersey?”
“Gentlemen, I always root for the Red and Black,” wrote McDonald, who played four years (1990-93) at defensive tackle for Arkansas State. “But I will definitely be wearing No. 41’s jersey for sure.”
No. 41 is UW freshman outside linebacker Cooper McDonald, a first-year starter who has five tackles this season and has the Huskies’ only sack.
“I can’t think of too many people who would say that Washington-Arkansas State is a big game, but for me, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime game,” Mike McDonald said. “I can’t tell you how much I’m looking forward to it and, I got to say, I’m already getting a little nervous.”
Aside from Mike and Cooper McDonald, you’d be hard-pressed to find any connection between Washington (0-2) and Arkansas State (1-1), which meet for the first time 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium.
