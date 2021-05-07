Gabbie Plain posted her sixth career no-hitter for the Washington softball team as she allowed just one base runner during an 8-0 victory Friday over visiting Utah.

Plain, a 6-foot senior from Australia, retired the first 11 batters she faced, 10 by strikeout, in improving to 25-1 for the Huskies (36-9, 14-4 Pac-12).

The Huskies jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings against the Utes (20-28, 2-17).

Baylee Klingler had a double, three singles and three RBI for the Huskies. Kelley Lynch had a double, a single and drove in a run for UW. Morganne Flores added a double and three RBI.

OTHER SOFTBALL

• Madison Cathcart had a big day with a homer, two doubles, two singles and five RBI as Seattle University (26-18, 11-4 Western Athletic Conference) swept a doubleheader from host Grand Canyon (18-28, 7-9), winning 7-3 and 5-3 in Phoenix.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Washington (17-22, 3-13 Pac-12) was limited to just five hits as host Oregon (28-11, 12-7) shut out the Huskies 8-0. Oregon’s Robert Ahlstrom allowed just four hits over seven innings and struck out 11. Ramon Bramasco had two singles for UW.

• Collin Montez delivered a two-run single in the eighth as Washington State (23-17, 10-12 Pac-12) scored three runs to break away from visiting UCLA (25-15, 12-10) for a 5-2 victory. Tristan Peterson hit a two-run homer for the Cougars.

BASEBALL

• Jarred Kelenic had two more hits, this time in a winning effort, as Tacoma (1-1) posted an 8-2 home victory over El Paso (1-1). Donovan Walton had two singles and three RBI for Tacoma on Friday night and Sam Travis added a double, a single and two RBI. In a late game Thursday, Kelenic had two solo home runs, but the Rainiers fell 7-6 in 12 innings against El Paso. With the Rainiers down to their final out and trailing by two runs in the 10th inning, catcher Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer.

• George Kirby gave up three runs on six hits in 32/3 innings as Everett (2-2) was a 7-2 loser against Hillsboro (2-2).

TRACK

• Washington’s women’s 400-meter relay team of Aaliyah Wilson, Olivia Ribera, Jelani Heath and Victoria Gersch posted a time of 45.47 seconds in winning at the Ken Shannon Invitational in Seattle.

WHL

• After giving up the first two goals, Seattle (9-11-0-1) roared back with five consecutive goals to win 5-2 at Tri-City (7-10-0-0). Henrik Rybinski and Jared Davidson had two goals apiece.

• Jackson Berezowski had a goal and an assist as host Everett (18-4-0-0) was an easy 5-1 winner over Spokane (6-8-4-1).