It took a nonconference game for the Washington baseball team to find some offensive fireworks, blasting host Santa Clara 11-1 Monday on 18 hits as Connor Blair went 5 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI.

The Huskies (16-15) were coming off a series at Stanford in which they scored just five runs in three games. They got back in the groove by sending 10 hitters to the plate and scoring five runs in the first inning Monday.

Nick Kahle had three hits, including a double and two RBI. Three UW pitchers held the Broncos (7-27) to just four hits.

OTHER BASEBALL

• Gonzaga (17-15) gave up a three-run homer to Oregon’s Tanner Smith in the top of the ninth that led to the Ducks (22-13) posting a 7-6 road victory. Guthrie Morrison had three of the Zags’ 12 hits. Austin Pinorini and Nick Nyquist each homered.

GOLF

• Washington State’s Amy Chu was tied for second after a 2-under 69 in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s championships at Palos Verdes Golf Club in California. The Cougars are in seventh place and Washington is eighth. The Cougars shot a 14-over 298 on the 6,131-yard, par-71 course with the Huskies at 18-over 302. USC leads at 1-under 283. For UW, Julianne Alvarez is tied for ninth at 72.

• Washington’s men were 10th out of 13 teams at the Western Intercollegiate at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif. The Huskies were at 20-over 370 while San Jose State led at 4-under 346. Jan Schneider was tied for 21st for UW at 1-over 71.

SOFTBALL

• Two Huskies were honored with weekly awards by the Pac-12. Gabbie Plain was named pitcher of the week after she allowed one earned run in 13 innings. She had 22 strikeouts. Madison Huskey was named freshman of the week. She had two homers in the series sweep of Arizona State.