You really mustn’t fight the social media mob.

Why? Because that would be a waste of everybody’s time. The mob, after all, cannot be convinced. Not with statistics or anecdotes or a factory line of film. Not with an avalanche of overwhelming evidence. You’d have better luck convincing a hurricane to steer clear of the coast.

After covering FBS football for nine consecutive years, I can say this with certainty. But sometimes, without warning, the mob beats down your door.

Huskies Extra, a weekly newsletter from beat writer Mike Vorel with the goal of deliver something a little bit different — honest, fun, insightful — to your inbox before every game. Welcome to, a weekly newsletter from beat writer Mike Vorel with the goal of deliver something a little bit different — honest, fun, insightful — to your inbox before every game. Sign up here

So here’s what happened: In last Saturday’s 24-21 comeback win over Utah, Washington tight end Cade Otton led his team with eight catches (on nine targets) for 108 yards and two touchdowns, including the decisive 16-yard score. After it was over, an astonished UW head coach Jimmy Lake said, “If there’s a better tight end in the country, I’d like to see him.”

Lake unknowingly incited a riot instead.

At 8:36 p.m., I tweeted the quote. Then I wrote a story, drove home, watched “Bob’s Burgers” and went to bed.

Sign up Get Huskies Extra in your inbox before every UW game

Advertising

The tweet, meanwhile, managed a bit more mischief — traveling nearly 3,000 miles southeast, before screeching to a happy halt in Gainesville, Fla. It’s there that a throng of equally enthusiastic and exasperated Gator fans grabbed their torches and pitchforks and gifs, and lobbed a volley of Molotov cocktails directly into my mentions.

“@kylepitts__ would like a word @GatorsFB”

“3 TDs in 3 games. Pitts had 6 in his first 6 quarters”

“Florida’s Kyle Pitts!! Where you been?!”

“I have no idea who Jimmy Lake or Cade Otton is but I feel confident that neither of them can play tight end as well as Kyle Pitts.”

“I’ve never in my life heard of Jimmy Lake or Case Otton. But there’s a TE in Gainesville who leads all FBS in receiving TDs. Any comparison to Pitts is equivalent to slander”

Who tf is Cade Otton? Did you misspell Kyle Pitts on purpose?

Tell Jimmy Lake to turn on CBS at 12:30 PST on Saturday. He will see him.

Ask him to look up the stats and highlights for one “Kyle Pitts”.

Advertising

kyle pitts exists jimothy

Let them know his name is Kyle Pitts

Jimmy Lake should watch the Gators

BRUH TWEETED THIS LIKE KYLE PITTS IS NON-EXISTENT

Kyle Pitts dont play football no more?

Who is Jimmy Lake? Also, who is Cade Otton? I’m assuming they’re Canadians referring to the CFL since they haven’t heard of @kylepitts__

Oh, and those were the tweets without swear words.

Which doesn’t mean, by the way, that the social media mob was wrong. Pitts — a 6-foot-6, 246-pound junior — has caught 29 passes for 513 yards, 17.7 yards per reception and 11 touchdowns in a mere six games. He’s simultaneously one of college football’s premier players and Kyle Trask’s favorite target for the No. 6 Gators (7-1).

Otton, meanwhile, has mustered 16 catches, 13.3 yards per reception, 212 yards and three touchdowns in three games — a significantly smaller sample size — while proving a punishing blocker in the run game as well.

According to Pro Football Focus, Pitts (96.0) is unsurprisingly the highest graded tight end in college football, while Otton (89.0) — who ranked third — didn’t finish far behind.

It’s clear, by every metric, that they’re both great players.

But the mob, we all know, won’t allow for shades of gray.