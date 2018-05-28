UW will play the UConn Huskies in the first round on Friday.

The Washington Huskies earned a spot in the NCAA baseball tournament, which was announced Monday.

The Huskies (30-23), who were a late Stanford rally away from earning a share of the Pac-12 title on Saturday, are a No. 3 seed in their regional and will play the UConn Huskies (35-20-1) on Friday at 9 a.m. at Springs Brook Stadium in the Conway, S.C., Regional, which is hosted by Coastal Carolina (42-17).

LIU Brooklyn (31-24) is also in the regional, which is full of teams the Huskies have never played.

“We’re excited to get to keep playing,” UW coach Lindsay Meggs said in a release. “We really like the way we’re playing and we’re finally healthy. We’ve had five good weekends in a row and we’re looking to make it six.

“We can’t wait to get out there.”

It’s the second time in three years and third time in five the Huskies have made the tournament.

Gonzaga (32-22) took the West Coast Conference’s automatic bid into the tournament, earning a No. 3 seed and will play UCLA (36-19) in the Minneapolis regional on Friday at 11 a.m. The game will be on ESPNU.

Defending NCAA champion Florida (42-17) is the overall No. 1 seed in the 64-team tournament. Florida State made the tournament for the 41st consecutive year, but the Seminoles have never won the title.

Winners of the 16 regionals advance to eight best-of-three super regionals, which decide who makes the College World Series.