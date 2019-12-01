Washington’s volleyball team was given a No. 8 seed into the NCAA tournament Sunday during the NCAA Selection Show.

“It’s been a season that’s had a bit of everything and a group that’s been through a lot together,” UW coach Keegan Cook said in a news release. “When I walked into the arena today I felt that buzz of being in December. I talked to the seniors and felt their excitement. I like the fact that we get to play another match here at Alaska Airlines Arena.”

The top 16 seeds earned the right to host the opening rounds. It’s the seventh time in the last eight years UW has earned the right to host the opening rounds.

Washington (24-6) will host Winthrop (24-4), which won the Big South Conference, on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Mountain West champion Colorado State (29-1) and South Carolina (19-11), which finished sixth in the SEC, will precede UW’s match. The winners play Saturday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the Sweet 16.

It’s the 18th consecutive year the Huskies have qualified for the NCAA tournament, which is the eighth longest active streak.

UW saw its eight-match win streak end in five sets to Washington State on Saturday.

“We’ve responded to every unfortunate loss with great preparation and practice and performance in matches, so this will be the final test of that,” Cook said. “You don’t get to lose another one and play again. This team turns it around quickly, and I told them to have the best Sunday night and Monday they can and then we’ll get into it Tuesday and take it one day at a time until Winthrop on Friday.”

The Cougars also qualified for the NCAA tournament. The Cougars (23-9) will play San Diego (24-5) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Hawaii.

The winner faces the winner of Northern Colorado (26-7) and No. 12 seed Hawaii (24-3) on Saturday.

Marathon

• Cesar Mireles won the 50th Seattle Marathon on Sunday, running the 26.2 miles in 2 hours, 33.17 minutes. Shaun Frandsen was second (2:37:36) and Dan Lemelman third (2:41.07). Kristina Randrup won the women’s title in 3:04:00. Laura Neufarth was second in 3:07:31 and Jenine Adams was third in 3:08:33.

In the half marathon, Dillon May was the winner in 1:10:42. Ismael Arzola was third in 1:10:55 and Blake Slattengren was third in 1:11:27. Amanda Phillips took the women’s title in 1:22:01. Diana Sobers was second in 1:24.16, and Somer Kreisman was third in 1:26:25.