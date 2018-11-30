Washington’s volleyball team won its opening match of the NCAA tournament for the 17th consecutive year.

OMAHA, Neb. – The Huskies began their 17th consecutive NCAA tournament with the same result as the previous 16: a victory. Washington knocked off Saint Mary’s in a war from the service line, advancing to the second round where they will face the host school, ninth-seeded Creighton on Saturday. Creighton (29-4) swept South Dakota 25-14, 25-14, 25-22.

This was the first time the Huskies (19-12) have been away from home for round one since 2011, but the Huskies got comfortable in D.J. Sokol Arena and held off a late push by Saint Mary’s to advance 25-22, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22.

“Not a boring match to open this tournament,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “Every team you play is going to fight for their lives, and I thought Saint Mary’s was awesome. The way they served the ball, we knew they could serve it tough, and we volleyed back a little bit with them. But it was not an easy match by any means and I thought they played with a lot of competitive fire, and I was really happy to see us finish off that fourth set the way we did.”

The teams combined for 24 service aces, 12 for each side. But when the points went past the first contact, the Huskies were much more efficient, hitting a season-high .360 compared to a .213 mark for the Gaels. Washington also had a big edge in blocking, 15.0 to 6.0, and ended with more digs, 43 to 38.

Junior Kara Bajema put away 16 kills to lead the offense. Junior Avie Niece hit .545 with seven kills and seven blocks. Sophomore Samantha Drechsel had 11 kills and freshman Claire Hoffman had 13 kills.

Freshman Ella May Powell collected 43 assists and tied her season-high with six blocks, adding three kills and seven digs and keeping the offense in a groove.