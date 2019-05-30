OKLAHOMA CITY — The Huskies seemed more determined than defeated after suffering a tough 3-1 loss in eight innings to Arizona in their College Women’s World Series opener against Arizona on Thursday.

How long will it take to get over the loss?

“It’s already behind me,” said UW senior pitcher Taran Alvelo, who took the loss Thursday. “We have to find our way back and I know we will. We’re ready to go. It’s not over for us.”

The road to the championship series, which the Huskies reached last year before losing to Florida State, got much tougher. There is no margin for error. UW will need to win two games Saturday and two games Sunday, without losing, to emerge from its side of the eight-team bracket.

The first elimination game is Saturday at 9 a.m. against the loser of Thursday’s game between UCLA and Minnesota. First-team All-American Gabbie Plain will be the likely starting pitcher for UW.

“We have a road ahead of us and we’re ready,” Alvelo said.

UW coach Heather Tarr said the team will use Friday’s off day to practice “and spend some time with the families and get ready for the next one.”

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Tarr said. “You’ve got to take a hit and recover. We’re not happy but we’ll get over it.”

From Lynnwood to Tuscaloosa

There are seven players from Washington high schools in the WCWS, with six of them playing for the Huskies.

The one that got away is Maddie Morgan, who starts at third base for Alabama. Morgan was a star at Lynnwood High School before becoming the first softball player from Washington to sign with Alabama.

Morgan started in 61 of the Crimson Tide’s 65 games entering the WCWS and has a .291 batting average with four home runs. Lynnwood is also represented by UW’s Emma Helm, who went to Meadowdale.