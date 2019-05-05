TUCSON, Ariz. — Washington completed another Pac-12 softball sweep, taking down host Arizona 7-4 Sunday to push its record to 42-7 and 17-4 in league play.

SilentRain Espinoza had a homer, single and three RBI for UW. Taran Alvelo got the victory, allowing just one hit in five innings, striking out six Wildcats (40-11, 17-4).

BASEBALL

• Andres Alvarez had three hits and three RBI as Washington State (9-33-1, 2-18-1 Pac-12) was a 13-2 winner at home against Washington (23-19, 9-12). Garrett Gouldsmith had a homer and a single for the winners. Mason Cerrillo had four hits for UW.

• Chase Wells had three hits as Seattle University (12-34, 7-14 Western Athletic Conference) used a 13-9 home victory over Chicago State for its first series sweep.

• Gonzaga (25-19, 16-8 West Coast Conference) fell behind early against St. Mary’s (27-18, 12-9) in losing 13-3 at home. The Gaels had five homers.

NOTES

• Gonzaga basketball received a commitment from graduate transfer Admon Gilder from Texas A&M. Gilder didn’t play last season because of health reasons, but the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.3 points and 2.6 assists in helping the Aggies to the Sweet 16 in 2018.

• Washington sophomore Hannah Rusnak won the Pac-12 heptathlon in Tucson, posting personal bests in her final three events. She scored 5,762 points, and won the long jump with a 19-9 effort. UW’s Parker Kennedy took fourth in the men’s decathlon.

• Gabriel Geay of Tanzania edged Kenya’s Benard Ngeno in the final kick in Spokane to win the Lilac Bloomsday 12-kilometer run in 34 minutes, 50 seconds, just a second ahead of Ngeno. In the women’s race, Rosemary Wanjiru of Kenya won handily in 39:06.