Washington’s baseball team scored two runs in the first inning and held on to win behind an outstanding effort on the hill from four pitchers in a 2-1 victory over Oregon on Friday at Husky Ballpark.

Both teams fought through a rainy and blustery day, but it was Washington (16-14, 7-3 Pac-12) that was able to endure the longest.

Leadoff hitter Mason Cerrillo accounted for the first run, walking and eventually scoring on a wild pitch by Oregon (18-14, 5-8) ace Matt Mercer. Third baseman Willie MacIver drove home the other run on a two-out single to left field that scored Nick Kahle — who had singled earlier — from second base.

UW starter Lucas Knowles (2-3) went the first 51/3 innings, giving up one run, scattering six hits and striking out four. Stevie Emanuels, Alex Hardy and ace Joe DeMers finished the game.

Baseball

Seattle University (21-10) pounded out 13 hits in a 13-0, seven-inning victory over Alcorn State at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. Senior Dalton Hurd had three hits, giving him a career program record of 215. Austin Lively went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Sean Sutton and Cameron Sterne each had two hits and two RBI.

Men’s tennis

Clinched by Piers Foley at No. 6 singles, Washington picked up a 4-2 road win at Utah. The Huskies (12-10, 2-4 Pac-12) dropped the doubles point to the Utes (19-5, 2-3) but got singles wins from Jack Davis, Enzo Sommer, Mitch Stewart and Foley.

Women’s tennis

For the first time since 2005, Washington earned a 5-2 win over California (10-7, 5-3 Pac-12) at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Huskies (14-9, 4-4) clinched the win when Stacey Fung prevailed. Both Fung and Vanessa Wong picked up singles wins over ranked opponents and Wong teamed up with Miki Kobayashi to win their doubles set against a ranked duo.

Men’s basketball

Rainier Beach senior Trevante Anderson announced he has signed to continue his basketball career at the University of San Francisco. Anderson, a transfer from Lincoln of Tacoma, helped lead Beach (22-7) to the Class 3A boys basketball state-championship game.

Women’s rowing

Three of Washington State’s four boats finished second in their heats as the Cougars concluded the first session of the two-day, three-session Clemson Invitational at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. The WSU varsity eight finished second to Virginia.

Obituary

Fred Emerson, one of the greatest athletes to compete at Western Washington, passed away Sunday at the age of 82.

The Kent-Meridian graduate was a standout football and baseball player at Western in the late 1950s and later head football coach for the Vikings (1966-69), the only alumnus in school history to hold that job. Emerson in 1976 was inducted into WWU’s Athletics Hall of Fame.