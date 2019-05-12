Washington will be the host school for an NCAA softball regional, and Seattle University won’t have to travel far as the two conference champions are among the four teams in Seattle.

The Huskies, winners of the Pac-12, will take a 45-7 record into the double-elimination tournament, and will open against Fordham (29-24) at 7 p.m. Friday at Husky Softball Stadium.

At 4:30 p.m. Friday, Seattle U (39-15), winner of the Western Athletic Conference, faces Mississippi State (33-21). The title game of the regional is Sunday.

The Huskies have a 1-0 victory over SU and a 7-5 decision over MSU from earlier this season, while the Redhawks own a 11-3 triumph over Fordham.

BASEBALL

• Washington (27-19, 12-12 Pac-12) kept its late-season hot streak alive with a 4-2 home victory over Utah (12-31, 4-23). After the sweep of the Utes, the Huskies are on a 10-2 run. Josh Burgmann went 52/3 innings for UW, with nine strikeouts. He allowed four hits.

• Washington State (10-36-1, 2-21-1 Pac-12) scored two runs in the ninth and had the bases loaded for more before UCLA (41-8, 19-5) shut down the rally for a 13-10 victory in Pullman. Kyle Manzardo had three hits for WSU while Garrett Gouldsmith had two hits and two RBI.

• With Nick Nyquist’s four hits leading the way, Gonzaga (28-20) blasted 22 hits in a 22-4 rout of Lamar (16-34) at home. Josh Bristyan had a grand slam for GU. Jack Krauel had a homer and a double and four RBI.

• New Mexico State (36-12, 18-6 WAC) collected 20 hits in posting a 16-3 victory over host Seattle U (12-37, 7-17).

TRACK

• Washington freshman Elijah Mason won the discus with a 189-6 effort as the Huskies took fourth place in the Pac-12 championships in Tucson, Ariz., with 85 points, with Oregon winning with 173. The UW women finished fifth at 73.5 points behind USC’s 154 points.

HORSE RACING

• Mucho Amor made her Emerald Downs debut with a six-length victory in the $50,000 Seattle Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Mucho Amor, ridden by Juan Hernandez, covered the six furlongs in 1:09.76 and paid $3.80, $2.80 and $2.20. Her record is 3-0-0 in five starts with victories at Keeneland and Golden Gate.

SOCCER

• After Justin Dhillon’s goal tied the match in the 42nd minute, the Tacoma Defiance (2-9-0) couldn’t get much going and lost a 4-1 home decision to Portland (5-2-3) in United Soccer League action.