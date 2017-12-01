Facing an opponent that had only one player taller than 6-foot-1 on its roster, the Huskies overpowered the Northeast Conference champions 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 while hitting a glittering .478 for the night.

In a display of high efficiency and low drama, the Washington volleyball team won a first-round match in the NCAA tournament for the 16th consecutive year, defeating Long Island University Brooklyn 3-0 Friday night at home.

Facing an opponent that had only one player taller than 6-foot-1 on its roster, the eighth-seeded Huskies (25-7) overpowered the Northeast Conference champions 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 while hitting a glittering .478 for the night.

Though the Blackbirds (20-10) lead early in each set, twice going ahead 3-1, Washington was too tall, too strong, too precise and simply too much.

Washington now will face Illinois (22-10), a 3-2 winner over Hawaii in the early match Friday, in a 7 p.m. match Saturday with a chance to advance to the tournament’s round of 16 for a sixth consecutive year.

Against LIU Brooklyn, the Huskies had 49 kills on 90 swings with just six errors. Kara Bajema led UW with 15 kills. Courtney Schwan posted 10 kills on 18 error-free swings, hitting .556. Middle blockers Crissy Jones and Lauren Sanders each had five kills on eight attacks with no errors, both hitting .625. Fellow middle Avie Niece had four kills and hit .571.

Washington recorded 10 aces, four served up by senior libero Tia Scambray. The Huskies teamed up for 14 blocks compared to two by LIU Brooklyn. Even crowd favorite Cailin Onosko entered the game at the finish and put up two serves.

The Blackbirds were making their fifth NCAA tournament appearance in six years and their 11th overall since 2004, with one first-round victory in their history. LIU head coach Ken Ko spent three years (2005-07) on the Washington State staff, serving as associate head coach his last two years.

In what turned into a highly entertaining opening match, Illinois fought off a late-surging Hawaii squad (20-8) to win 25-18, 25-17, 13-25, 24-26, 15-10.

The hard-hitting Rainbow Wahine fought back from ineffective attacks in the first two sets to force a decisive fifth set, which was tied 8-8 until Illinois closed it out with a 7-2 run. Jacqueline Quade led the Fighting Illini with 15 kills. Beth Prince and Megan Cooney each finished with 10. Middle blocker Emily Maglio led Hawaii with 19 kills, and rocket-armed McKenna Granato had 15.

Hawaii topped Illinois in kills 74-53, but committed 31 attack errors and 12 service errors while being outblocked 15-4.

Against Illinois, UW will face a tall, youthful squad with just one senior on the roster. The Illini tied for fifth in the Big Ten and defeated Minnesota, the tournament’s No. 7 seed, on Nov. 18. Cook calls 6-2 Illinois junior Jordyn Poulter, an All-Big Ten selection, “one of the best setters in the country. She has the skill to really stretch our defense.”

The team’s other All-Big Ten pick, 6-3 junior middle blocker Ali Bastianelli, had four of her nine kills in the final set. She led Illinois with nine block assists and a solo stuff.

UW is appearing in its 16th consecutive tournament and has never lost a first-round match during that stretch. Should the Huskies win Saturday, likely opponents in the round of 16 will be ninth-seeded Creighton (26-6), which defeated UW in Seattle 3-1 on Aug. 26, and No. 1 Penn State (30-1), a seven-time national champion.

In a mild surprise Friday, PSU lost the second set of its first-round match against Howard (16-16), the team with the worst record in tournament field, before winning 3-1.