Last weekend, Washington toppled “Track Town USA.”

The Huskies continued one trend … and ended another.

At Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Calif., the UW men’s track and field team won its first Pac-12 championship in program history, snapping Oregon’s marathonic 15-year title streak along the way. UW did it by winning a school record seven men’s events, including every single distance race — a feat only previously accomplished by Stanford in 2003.

The Husky women also enjoyed their best finish in program history, taking third with 85.5 points (behind No. 1 Oregon’s 158.5 and No. 2 USC’s 127).

Men’s Pac-12 Championships leaderboard

1. Washington — 151

2. USC — 137

3. Stanford — 96

4. California — 82

5. Arizona — 76

6. Oregon — 75

7. Arizona State — 66

8. UCLA — 54

9. Colorado — 42

10. Washington State — 40

But it was UW’s men who made waves by unseating the once dominant Ducks — and fulfilling their coach’s vision.

“Stepping in, you have a mission statement,” said UW head track and field and cross-country coach Andy Powell, who arrived in 2018. “We wanted the student-athletes to have a great overall experience, be a Pac-12 championship team and a be a top-10 national team. I knew this place could attract those types of athletes, and I knew we had the coaches to bring them in.”

To bring them in … and to keep them.

Because, after finishing second in the Pac-12 Championships last spring, multiple upperclassmen — including thrower Elijah Mason, hurdler Cass Elliott and distance runners Brian Fay, Joe Waskom, Luke Houser and Isaac Green — opted to return in 2023.

“A lot of people felt something unique and special with this team and this experience, and they knew it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You never get to be part of a college team again once you graduate,” Powell said.

“I know the senior guys wanted to win and they expected to win [the Pac-12 title]. So we didn’t even talk about it. I just didn’t think there was any need to hype it up or bring it to their attention, because they were already talking about it.”

Plus, the results spoke for themselves. UW earned a No. 7 finish in the 2021-22 USTFCCCA program of the year rankings, followed by a fourth-place trophy at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in March (the program’s top NCAA standing since taking second at the outdoor championships in 1930).

Powell said Tuesday, “I think every head coach in the Pac-12 knew, even though Oregon had won [conference titles] 15 years in a row, we were the team to beat.”

But they weren’t unbeatable. USC took a late lead Sunday, pressuring UW to produce points in the 5,000 meters. Powell noted that “our coaches had gone through it enough and were trying to stay positive and not show any panic. It was like: ‘Hey guys, we’re doing great. We’re on track. Everything’s good. You guys just need to score a few points in the 5k and stay as relaxed as you can.’

“It’s like going to the free-throw line. If the game’s tied, it’s tough. But if you relax, it sometimes can be easier.”

Especially when you don’t know the score.

That was the case for UW senior Brian Fay, who was purposely oblivious to the standings when he stepped to the blocks for the increasingly critical 5,000-meter final. The Dublin, Ireland, native — who also captured the 10,000-meter title Friday — competed in the event alongside seven other Huskies.

But he wasn’t alongside anyone for long.

“With two, three laps to run, I was like, ‘OK, this is going to come down to a kick [a big push] here.’ I knew I needed to wait until 300 [meters] to go and not 400 to go, because I wanted to be able to blow guys out of the water,” Fay said. “I waited a little bit longer to kick harder, which worked out.”

Fay accelerated through the finish line, winning with a time of 14:08.03. After catching his breath, he realized he’d won in more ways than one. He screamed, beat his chest and tugged on his purple jersey, before jumping into the arms of thrower Elijah Mason.

Won the 10k ✅

Won the 5k ✅



Clinched the first Pac-12 Team Championship in UW history ✅



Won the 10k ✅

Won the 5k ✅



Clinched the first Pac-12 Team Championship in UW history ✅



Nobody but Brian we'd want to get us over the finish line.#GoHuskies // #Pac12TF // @NCAATrackField

“Coming to the line I wasn’t caught up in the moment of winning,” said Fay, whose win secured the team title. “You’re just like, ‘Oh, I’m done.’ Then the realization of us winning the meet kind of dawned on me and the lads were cheering, and then I just started screaming.

“Even afterward I was like, did we actually win? I had to keep on asking people, just to make sure the points were right.”

The points were right, and the celebration was on. Powell — whose runners had produced 35 NCAA titles, 26 Pac-12 titles and 174 All-America honors entering the weekend — said: “The thing that resonated most was just how happy and genuine the team was. There’s some teams that almost fake the awards thing. [They say] yea and hold the trophy up, and then as soon as the cameras are off they put it down and go their separate ways.

“This team and staff, everyone was just so happy to put those hats on and do a victory lap.”

That lap might have been shared by UW’s entire athletic department, as it continues a dominant stretch against the rival Ducks. In the 2022-23 school year, UW has bested Oregon in head-to-head match ups in nearly every sport, with the lone outlier being women’s soccer.

UW head-to-head results against Oregon in 2022-23

Football: Beat No. 6 Oregon 37-34 in Eugene

Baseball: Swept No. 24 Oregon on road with combined score of 43-18

Softball: Won two of three at home

Men’s basketball: won 72-71 in overtime

Women’s basketball: Split two of four match ups, but won 63-59 in WNIT Great 8 to end Ducks’ season

Men’s tennis: Won four of five matches against Oregon at Duck Invite, split head-to-head match ups

Beach volleyball: Swept three match ups, 5-0, 4-1 and 5-0

Women’s soccer: Lost 2-0 in Eugene on Sept. 23

Women’s tennis: won 4-0 in Seattle on April 2

Of course, Eugene, Ore., is widely considered “Track Town USA.”

But Powell — first an assistant, then associate head coach at Oregon from 2005 to 2018 — brought blueprints to Seattle.

“Oregon wasn’t the best team when we got there,” Powell said of his stint alongside former Ducks head coach Vin Lananna. “We didn’t win [the Pac-12 title] our first year, but our second year we won, and we won every one since. We kind of helped build that streak and those teams.

“So when I came here from Oregon, you knew what it takes — probably me or Vin more than anyone. We knew what it would take, and now Washington’s the new standard.”

UW 2023 Pac-12 champions

Brian Fay — Men’s 10,000-meters, men’s 5,000-meters

Ollie Thorner — Men’s decathlon

Ed Trippas — Men’s 3,000m steeplechase

Nastassja Campbell and Sara Borton — Women’s pole vault co-champs

Nathan Green — Men’s 1,500-meters

Sam Ellis — Men’s 800-meters

Cass Elliott — Men’s 400m hurdles