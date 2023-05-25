After a miraculous comeback win Sunday that kept their season alive, the Washington softball team’s road to the Women’s College World Series continues this weekend, with a best-of-three series against unseeded Louisiana at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle.

The winner of the super regional series earns a trip to Oklahoma where eight teams will square off in the College World Series beginning June 1.

Here’s what to know about UW’s series against Louisiana.

When:

Game 1 – Friday, May 26 | 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, May 27 | 4 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary) – Sunday, May 28 | Time TBD

How to watch:

Game 1 will air on ESPN or streamed online on ESPN+.

The ESPN family of networks will broadcast each of the weekend’s super regional matchups, including UW’s series with Louisiana. Friday’s game is the only game with confirmed broadcast information, with Saturday and Sunday still to be determined.

While most sports bars in Seattle will have the game available, Rough & Tumble Pub in Ballard will be hosting watch parties for each of the games this weekend.

Did you catch @UWSoftball's amazing comeback over the weekend?! Well, we're stoked to see them play this weekend for the Regionals of the College Softball World Series! If you're looking for the best place to watch the games, come pack the pub with us! pic.twitter.com/3LrW18DawG — Rough & Tumble Pub (@RoughTumblePub) May 24, 2023

Tickets:

Tickets for all three of the super regional games are sold out on UW’s website, but some tickets are available on secondary ticket sites like Stubhub and SeatGeek. A quick scan of the sites shows general audience standing room tickets available for as low as $26.