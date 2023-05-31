You might have heard that the Washington softball team will be playing in the Women’s College World Series and that the Huskies had made a remarkable comeback to get there.

Maybe you haven’t been paying much attention until now. Don’t worry, we’ll get you caught up with the team — and the WCWS — with answers to your possible questions.

Why is this such a big deal?

Just eight teams that started in the 64-team NCAA tournament two weeks ago have made it to Oklahoma City to play in the double-elimination WCWS. It will be UW’s first appearance in the WCWS since 2019.

The Huskies advanced to the WCWS by winning a four-team regional that they hosted, then swept Louisiana in a best-of-three super regional series.

It took a remarkable comeback on May 21 for UW to advance past the regional round. Playing McNeese, with the winner moving on and the loser seeing its season end, the Huskies were trailing 6-0 entering the final inning.

Somehow, some way, Washington scored seven runs in that inning to win, and the Huskies sustained that momentum with two shutout wins over Louisiana.

Washington coach Heather Tarr has talked about a greater force in UW’s improbable run. How long will that run continue? Stay tuned.

When are the games and how can I watch?

The games will take place from June 1 and the tournament could end either June 8 or 9. On Thursday, all eight teams will play, with the winners and losers being split after into a winner’s and loser’s bracket. All the games will be broadcast on ESPN’s family of networks, with the vast majority of the contests being aired on ESPN.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule:

What are UW’s chances in the WCWS?

The Huskies’ chances are definitely helped by having two-time defending champion Oklahoma (54-1), which is entering the WCWS with the longest winning streak in NCAA history at 48 games, on the other side of the bracket.

That means the Huskies would play the Sooners only if both teams advance through their half of the bracket to the title series.

Still, the Huskies’ side of the bracket isn’t easy. Washington (43-13), the No. 7 overall seed in the tournament, is joined on its side by No. 15 seed Utah (42-14), No. 3 seed Florida State (52-8) and No. 6 seed Oklahoma State (43-14).

The Huskies open play Thursday night (6:30 p.m. PDT) against Utah, and it’s hard to overstate how important it is to win the first game.

The team that wins can move on to the title series with two more victories in a row. The loser would need to survive four consecutive games to reach the title series.

Washington split four games with Utah in the regular season, winning two of three in Seattle, then losing to the Utes in the Pac-12 tournament. The stakes are even higher this time.

UW is certainly good enough to beat any team on its side of the bracket, and although the Huskies might not be the favorite to advance among the four teams, it would not be a big surprise if they did.

Oklahoma seems the likely opponent if UW reaches the title series, but that’s a problem the Huskies would be happy to have.

What can you tell me about UW coach Heather Tarr?

Tarr played four seasons for Washington, beginning in 1994, the second year of the program. She was a first-team all-conference third baseman in 1997 as a senior and twice was honorable mention all-conference, and helped lead UW to a second-place finish in the WCWS in 1996.

Tarr returned to her alma mater in 2005 to become head coach after six seasons as an assistant at Pacific. She has a record of 785-290-1 at UW, the most wins by a Husky coach in any sport.

This will be the eighth time Tarr has taken the Huskies to the WCWS, and each time UW has reached the semifinals. In 2009, the Huskies won the title.

Tarr is also the coach of the U.S. National Team, a role she began last year.

Who are some of the best players?

The Husky offense is led by four fifth-year seniors — Baylee Klingler, Sami Reynolds, Madison Huskey and SilentRain Espinoza. Not only are they the top four on the team in batting average, they supply the majority of the power.

But the Huskies have also been getting big offensive contributions from younger players. Sophomore Rylee Holtorf and freshman Sydney Stewart had home runs in UW’s opening win over Louisiana in the super regional.

Freshman Brooklyn Carter, who leads the team in stolen bases with 27, stole home Saturday in a huge run for UW in its series-clinching win over Louisiana.

Still not over this steal by @brooklyncart04 😤 pic.twitter.com/0oBE1o3LMV — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 28, 2023

Washington has relied on four pitchers — freshman Ruby Meylan and seniors Lindsay Lopez, Kelley Lynch and Brooke Nelson — and Tarr has said it is the deepest pitching staff she has had.

Meylan has developed into the No. 1 starter and it seems likely that she would start Thursday against Utah, but Tarr has used all four of her pitchers in the postseason, and has confidence in each of them.

What other tidbits can you share?

The Huskies have three players from the state of Washington: Reynolds, an outfielder from Snohomish, fifth-year senior Megan Vandegrift from Buckley and senior pitcher/first baseman Nelson.

* Freshman utility player Alana Johnson from Mississippi is a cousin of former Husky receiver Anthony Allen, the former Garfield High School star who played for UW in the early 1980s before playing in the NFL. Johnson was co-valedictorian at Parklane Academy in McCombs, Miss.

* Holtorf’s father, Ronnie, played baseball at Grand Canyon University and mother Ryanne played softball for New Mexico State.

* Klingler’s father, Jimmy, was a star quarterback at the University of Houston, mother Tracey performed on the Houston Oilers’ dance team and uncle David was a record-setting quarterback at the University of Houston before playing in the NFL.

* Sophomore catcher Olivia Johnson opened her college career last season by getting on base in her first 15 plate appearances. She started the 2022 season going 7 for 7 with three home runs and drawing seven walks.

* Lopez was a first-team All-Pac-12 pitcher for Arizona State last season before transferring to UW.

* Sydney Stewart’s father, Colin, played baseball at San Diego State and Sonoma State and her mother, Sara, played softball at Sonoma State.

* Lynch, a pitcher and first baseman, was the national high school player of the year in 2019.

* Junior outfielder Avery Hobson played the past two seasons at Oklahoma State, which UW could play in its second game this week at the WCWS.

* Sophomore catcher/infielder Kinsey Fiedler plays the violin.

* Senior outfielder Jadelyn Allchin’s father, Kenny, played football at the University of San Diego and mother Jennifer played softball at Cypress College.

* Carter’s sister Lauryn, plays softball for UCLA.

* Meylan’s father, Wayne, played football at Nebraska and Wyoming.