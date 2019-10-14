Washington’s men’s golf team holds down four of the top five individual spots in the Georgetown Intercollegiate in Beallsville, Md. With that, the Huskies are team leaders at 5 under. Loyola of Maryland is second nine strokes behind.

Henry Lee of UW is the individual leader at 7-under 135. Teammate Paul Margolis is tied for second at 3 under.

MORE MEN’S GOLF

• At the Oregon State Invitational, Seattle University is in eighth place, Gonzaga is ninth and Washington State 10th. OSU leads at 18 under.

WOMEN’S GOLF

• Gonzaga leads and Seattle U is tied for second in the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational at Tacoma Country and Golf Club. The Zags are at 8-under 568 after two rounds with the host Redhawks 19 strokes behind. Quynn Duong of Gonzaga is the individual leader at 6-under 138.

VOLLEYBALL

• Eve Kerschenbaum had 11 kills, but Seattle U (10-11, 1-6 WAC) struggled at home, losing 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 to California Baptist (9-10, 3-3).

• Magda Jehlarova, a freshman at Washington State, was named the defensive player of the week in the Pac-12.