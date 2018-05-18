“I have decided that it is in the best interest of the program for me to step down,” Metcalf said.
Washington track and field and cross country coach Greg Metcalf has stepped away from his position, having agreed to a mutual separation with the university, UW athletic officials announced late Friday.
“I have decided that it is in the best interest of the program for me to step down,” Metcalf said. “I want to thank the UW community who has made the past two decades such a special experience for me and my family.”
The Huskies recently competed in the Pac-12 championships, with the men finishing eighth and the women ninth. The NCAA West Preliminaries are next week, and the NCAA championships are June 6-9.
Metcalf was in his 16th season as the coach of the Huskies’ track and field and cross country programs. An Ephrata native and former All-American distance runner at UW, Metcalf brought the Huskies program to new heights, with the Huskies capturing the school’s first women’s cross country national title in 2008.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks Q&A: Would Duane Brown hold out again, and is there any hope for cap relief with Kam Chancellor?
- Seahawks sign first-round pick Rashaad Penny, add speedy former QB to roster
- Elite 11 invitation a 'dream come true' for Graham-Kapowsin QB and future Husky Dylan Morris
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Seahawks sign draft picks Shaquem Griffin and Tre Flowers, make additions of Keenan Reynolds and Dadi Nicolas official
“Greg poured tremendous passion and energy into his work, and I am grateful for his many years of service to the University of Washington,” UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.