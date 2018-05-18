“I have decided that it is in the best interest of the program for me to step down,” Metcalf said.

Washington track and field and cross country coach Greg Metcalf has stepped away from his position, having agreed to a mutual separation with the university, UW athletic officials announced late Friday.

“I have decided that it is in the best interest of the program for me to step down,” Metcalf said. “I want to thank the UW community who has made the past two decades such a special experience for me and my family.”

The Huskies recently competed in the Pac-12 championships, with the men finishing eighth and the women ninth. The NCAA West Preliminaries are next week, and the NCAA championships are June 6-9.

Metcalf was in his 16th season as the coach of the Huskies’ track and field and cross country programs. An Ephrata native and former All-American distance runner at UW, Metcalf brought the Huskies program to new heights, with the Huskies capturing the school’s first women’s cross country national title in 2008.

“Greg poured tremendous passion and energy into his work, and I am grateful for his many years of service to the University of Washington,” UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said.