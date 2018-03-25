The top-ranked Washington softball team earned a sweep of No. 9 Arizona, winning the series finale 2-0.

The top-ranked Washington softball team earned a sweep of No. 9 Arizona, winning the series finale 2-0 on Sunday at Husky Softball Stadium.

Taran Avelo threw a one-hitter for the Huskies (32-2, 4-2 Pac-12), striking out eight and walking none. Avelo, who retired 20 straight at one point, improved to 16-1.

Kirstyn Thomas and Noelle Hee drove in runs for UW.

Taylor McQuillen (16-4) picked up her third loss of the weekend for UA (24-6, 3-3).

UW beats OSU

Washington (11-10, 4-3 Pac-12) took a game off No. 1 Oregon State (20-2, 5-1), beating the Beavers 8-4 in Corvallis, Ore.

UW, which was swept in a doubleheader Saturday, rode a 2-for-5 performance from Joe Wainhouse, who had a homer and three RBI.

Jordan Jones picked up the win after giving up two earned runs on seven hits over five innings.

More softball

• Host Santa Barbara scored twice on an error in the bottom of the 11th inning to beat Seattle U 5-4 in the Gaucho Classic. The Redhawks opened the day by beating Saint Mary’s 2-0.

More baseball

• Seattle U lost the rubber game of its Western Athletic Conference series at New Mexico State (15-10, 2-1 WAC), falling in the finale 12-2 in seven innings. Dalton Hurd was 2 for 3 for SU (13-9, 1-2).

• Arizona (13-10, 2-4) won the rubber game of a Pac-12 series with Washington State (5-14, 1-5), winning 9-2. JJ Hancock was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Cougars.

Golf

• The No. 16 UW women finished second at the PING/ASU Invitational in Tempe, Ariz., with three golfers in the top eight. UW was four shots back of Arizona. Wenyung Keh was the top Husky as she tied for sixth at 6-under 210.

Tennis

• The UW women lost at No. 13 UCLA 4-0.

• The Seattle U men beat Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho, 7-0. The women lost at Texas-Rio Grande Valley 7-0.

Beach volleyball

• The Huskies wrapped up their time at the Pac-12 South Invitational in Santa Monica, Calif., with a pair of 4-1 loss, losing to No. 2 UCLA and Arizona State.