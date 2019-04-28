Giving up the long ball prevented Washington from a baseball sweep as Arizona State was a 11-6 winner Sunday at Husky Ballpark.

The Sun Devils (32-10, 13-8 Pac-12) got two-run homers from Carter Aldrete, Hunter Bishop and Trevor Hauver to turn the tide after UW (20-18, 7-11) won the first two games of the series.

For ASU, it was all or nothing as UW pitchers recorded 16 strikeouts. Josh Burgmann had nine strikeouts.

Jonathan Schiffer had three hits for the Huskies, with a home run and two RBI. Ramon Bramasco had two hits and two RBI and went 8 for 14 in the series.

OTHER BASEBALL

• Washington State couldn’t find a way to get to Oregon State starter Grant Gambrell as the Beavers (31-10-1, 17-4 Pac-12) scored a 2-0 home victory. Gambrell went 81/3 innings and struck out 12 Cougars (8-31-1, 1-16-1).

• Coleman Grubbs hit a home run in the bottom of the 10th as Texas Rio Grande Valley (28-14, 14-4 Western Athletic Conference) was a 7-6 winner over Seattle University (9-33, 4-14). SU’s Connor O’Brien had three hits.

• Gonzaga (23-17, 15-6 West Coast Conference) scored at least 12 runs in a home sweep of San Francisco (24-20, 12-9), this one a 12-3 victory. Mason Marenco had a grand slam while Nick Nyquist had three hits and three RBI.

MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY

• The Seattle Seawolves (8-4) kept the score close before falling 29-7 on the road at Toronto (6-5). Shalom Suniula scored the try for Seattle and Brock Staller converted and the Seawolves were down just 15-7 in the final 20 minutes.

GOLF

• Host Seattle U improved by five strokes and is third in the WAC championship at Oakbrook Golf Club in Lakewood. The Redhawks had a 286 in the second round, and stand at 9-over 577, nine strokes behind leader Missouri-Kansas City. Sophomore Gabe Spach posted his second consecutive 72 for a 2-over 144. Nathan Cogswell had a 69 and is at 3-over 145.

ROWING

• Seattle Pacific women took fifth in the varsity eight final at the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Championships in Gold River, Calif. Central Oklahoma won in 6:46.00 with SPU at 6:50.28. Among the men, Gonzaga took third in 5:55.147, while UC San Diego won in 5:53.812.

• The host Washington State women captured the Fawley Cup, beating Gonzaga in the varsity eight race. The Cougs won in 6:49.24 with the Zags at 6:54.19.

NOTES

• After a 3-0 defeat against host Chicago (1-0-2), the Reign FC drops to 0-1-2 in the National Women’s Soccer League.

• Erica Perkins Jasper, a member of the WSU Hall of Fame and a four-time state tennis champion at University Prep, has been named the Director of Athletics, Recreation and Physical Education at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.