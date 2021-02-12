Gabbie Plain made sure the softball season for No. 2 Washington got off to a perfect start.

Plain threw a perfect game in the season opener as the Huskies beat Southern Utah 8-0 at the UNLV Tournament in Las Vegas.

It’s the second time a UW pitcher threw a perfect game in a season opener. Danielle Lawrie did it vs. Auburn in 2010.

It’s the second perfect game for Plain, who struck out seven in a five-inning mercy-rule shortened game. Baylee Klingler and Sami Reynolds hit back-to-back homers for the Huskies, and Sis Bates was 3-for-3 with a walk.

SilentRain Espinoza had a walk-off walk in the second game as the Huskies beat Dixie State 6-5.

Klingler hit two homers, helping UW rally both times, and drove in four. She hit a two-run homer in the seventh to tie the game 5-5.

Advertising

UW volleyball wins

The No. 10 Washington volleyball team saw its five-match winning streak end with a five-game loss at No. 18 UCLA, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22, 24-26, 15-11.

Claire Hoffman led the Huskies (5-2) with 15 kills, eight digs and four blocks. Samantha Drechsel added 14 kills, seven digs and four blocks.

Elan McCall led the Bruins (5-2) with 18 kills, 12 digs and five blocks.

Men’s basketball

Despite 27 points and five assists from Divant’e Moffitt, Seattle Pacific (5-3) saw its five-game winning streak come to an end with an 80-66 loss to visiting Saint Martin’s. Alex Schumacher and Demonte Malloy had 18 points each to lead the Saints (1-6) to their first win.

Soccer

• The Washington women opened the season with a 1-0 win against visiting Seattle U (0-2). The only goal of the game was an own goal.

• The Washington men’s game at Portland, scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled because of snow in the forecast.

Tennis

The Washington women’s team improved to 5-0 with a 6-1 win over visiting Eastern Washington.