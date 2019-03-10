Plain’s no-no comes in 1-0 win vs. Seattle U.

Gabbie Plain became the first Washington softball player to record back-to-back no-hitters as she blanked Seattle U 1-0 to wrap up the Husky Classic on Sunday.

No. 6 UW (22-3) went 6-0 in the three-day Husky Classic.

Plain no-hit Northern Illinois 2-0 on Saturday.

Sunday, she struck out 10 and retired the first 20 batters she faced and walked one. She allowed only four balls to reach the outfield.

Taryn Atlee scored the only run on a passed ball in the fifth inning against the Redhawks (13-9).

Earlier in the day, UW beat Idaho State 8-0 in a game that went five innings. Taran Alvelo gave up just one hit, striking out nine and walking one. Emma Helm was 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBI.

The Huskies open Pac-12 play this week. They will host UCLA on Friday.

Seawolves rally for win

The Seattle Seawolves (4-2) won their third consecutive Major League Rugby game, beating the Houston SaberCats (1-4) at Starfire Stadium 27-14.

With eight minutes remaining, and trailing a point, Sequoyah Burke-Combs dived in for a try to give the Seawolves the 20-14 lead. Eric Duechle made a steal and scored another try to give the Seawolves the final score.

SPU learns NCAA hoops fate

The Seattle Pacific men, which earned an automatic berth thanks to winning the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title, earned the No. 2 seed into the NCAA Division II West Regional.

The Falcons (21-6), who are on a 12-game winning streak, will face No. 7 Chaminade (23-7) on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Golden Gymnasium in San Diego. The eight-team regional crowns its champion March 18.

More basketball

• Seattle U’s Terrell Brown was named the Western Athletic Conference player of the week. The Garfield grad averaged 16 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two overtime wins.

Wrestling

• Former Husky Larry Owings will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on May 4 in Portland. Owings, from Canby, Ore., won one of wrestling’s most fabled matches, beating undefeated Dan Gable of Iowa State for an NCAA championship as a sophomore in 1970.

Baseball

• Washington State won its second consecutive series by pounding out 15 hits to beat visiting Cal State Northridge 10-1. Dillon Plew was 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Danny Sinatro was 3 for 3 with two RBI.

Tennis

• The No. 7 UW women improved to 12-1 after beating Utah 4-3 in Salt Lake City.