Washington softball ace Gabbie Plain was tagged with her first loss of the season as No. 2 UCLA handled No. 4 Washington in Los Angeles on Friday night 6-1.

Plain held the UW record for most consecutive wins to start the season. She entered the series 23-0.

Plain gave up four runs on three hits in three innings. She struck out three and walked three.

UW has three more games against UCLA.

More softball

• Tarleton State scored in the sixth and seventh innings to beat visiting Seattle U 2-1.

Baseball

• Will Simpson’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave Washington (16-17) a series-opening win against visiting New Mexico 4-3.

• Seattle U lost a series opener at Texas-Rio Grande Valley 11-4.

Advertising

Volleyball

• Hannah Hair had 12 kills and five blocks, but Seattle Pacific (7-4) lost at Western Washington 26-24, 25-20, 25-22.

WOmen’s Golf

• Washington opened the Pac-12 championships at Stanford, California, with a 19-over 303, which put them in ninth place after the first day of the three-day tournament. Stefanie Deng was tied for 18th to lead UW at 3-over.

Women’s Tennis

• Washington opened the Pac-12 championships in San Diego with a 4-1 win vs. Arizona. Washington State opened with a 4-0 win against Colorado.