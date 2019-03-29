Gabbie Pain improved to 11-1 as the No. 7 Washington softball team beat visiting Oregon State 5-2 in a Pac-12 game Friday.

Plain gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out eight and walked two.

Morganne Flores was 2 for 2 with a solo homer for the Huskies (27-6, 4-3 Pac-12).

Missy Nunes was 2 for 3 with a homer and a double for the Beavers (17-11, 1-6).

Hockey

• Dallas Hines’ goal at the 4:43 mark of the third period lifted the Vancouver Giants to a 3-2 win versus the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 5 of their WHL first-round series. The Giants took a 3-2 series lead. Matthew Wedman and Noah Philp scored for the T-birds.

More softball

• Seattle U (15-9) swept Northern Illinois (9-13) in its home opener. Cherise Silvan had a walk-off single in the opener, a 3-2 win. Shianne Smith gave up just two hits in the nightcap, a 10-1 win in five innings.

Baseball

• Tyler Malone’s RBI double in the first inning stood up as No. 7 Oregon State (17-5-1, 4-3 Pac-12) beat host Washington 1-0. Brandon Eisert got the win giving up four hits in 6 1/3 innings. David Rhodes picked up the loss despiting giving up just a run on five hits in six innings for the Huskies (14-7, 5-2). He struck out eight and walked four.

• Jacob Prater was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI as Seattle U (6-17, 2-2 WAC) held off CSU Bakersfield (13-14, 1-3) on the road, 7-6.

• Will Matthiessen was 3 for 4 with four RBI as No. 3 Stanford (16-3, 4-0 Pac-12) beat Washington State (6-18, 0-4) in Pullman 7-1.

Beach volleyball

• Playing its only home matches of the season, UW (6-6) lost to No. 14 Arizona 3-2 and 4-1 at Alki Beach. The Huskies had won six of their previous seven and had received votes in the latest coaches poll. Seniors Destiny Julye and Kristen Gengenbacher had a pair of wins at the No. 1 spot.

Tennis

• No. 13 UW women improved to 14-1 with a 5-2 win over visiting Arizona. The Huskies are 4-0 in Pac-12 play.